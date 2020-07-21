LINKIN PARK's MIKE SHINODA: 'I'm Not A Super Paranoid Person, But The COVID Thing Is Scary'

In a new interview with Nicole Alvarez of KROQ's "HD Radio Sound Space Sundays", LINKIN PARK's Mike Shinoda spoke about how he has been dealing with the coronavirus crisis. He said (see video below): "I'm not a super paranoid person, but the COVID thing is scary. I have friends who are doctors, and they're, like, 'This is just the science. This is the reality of the infection rate. You don't mess around with it.' In our case, we have asthma in the house — my kids and I. One of my kids in particular has asthma that's as bad as mine was when I was a kid. Mine got better, so now it's not as bad. But, yeah, we can't mess around. And we're not even in the highest group of people who are in danger."

Earlier in the month, Shinoda released a new solo record, "Dropped Frames, Vol. 1", via his Kenji Kobayashi Productions label. The LP features the first batch of instrumentals inspired by Shinoda's live Twitch streams from his home studio, with assistance from his fans.

Shinoda has confirmed that the second installment of his planned "Dropped Frames" trilogy is already finished — and the third relatively close to completion, too.

"These albums, 'Dropped Frames', is gonna be the first of at least three," he told Forbes. "I've got the second one done and the third one is in progress. And [when] I say in progress, basically, it's just tightening up and mixing stuff that I made on the stream. But certainly, it's a thing I wouldn't have done unless I was in this situation that I'm in right now."

Mike's full-length solo album called "Post Traumatic", came out last year. Some of the disc was inspired by the death three years ago of LINKIN PARK singer Chester Bennington. The latter was found dead in his Los Angeles-area home on July 20, 2017 after hanging himself. LINKIN PARK headlined an all-star tribute concert for Bennington in October 2017 in Los Angeles but has not announced any future plans for recording or touring.

