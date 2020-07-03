LINKIN PARK's 'In The End' Video Surpasses One Billion Views On YouTube

LINKIN PARK's music video for the song "In The End" has surpassed one billion views on YouTube. It is the second LINKIN PARK track to reach the milestone; back in November 2018, "Numb" achieved the same feat.

The official "In The End" clip that has hit the one-billion wasn't uploaded to YouTube until October 2009, almost a decade after the video's original release.

LINKIN PARK's Mike Shinoda spoke about the creation of "In The End" in an interview with Linkin Park Web. He said: "I came up with the piano and the chorus music and chorus lyrics. Then Brad [Delson, guitar] came up with the guitar in the verse and we worked on the bassline and composition. From there, I think everybody in the band began chipping in and adding their parts and critiquing each other's parts. And right before we went into the studio to record it, we scrapped the beat I had originally written for the verse, and had Rob [Bourdon, drums] do a new one, which is the one that we recorded."

Surprisingly, LINKIN PARK frontman Chester Bennington didn't care for "In The End" when it was first recorded. "I was never a fan of 'In The End' and I didn't even want it to be on the record, honestly," he told VMusic back in 2012. "How wrong could I have possibly been? I basically decided at that point I don't know what the fuck I'm talking about, so I leave that to other people who are actually talented at somehow picking songs that people are going to like the most. It also gave me a good lesson, as an artist, that I don't necessarily have to only make music, in my band, that I want to listen to. More often than not, something that I like, very few other people like, and something that those people like is something that I kind of like, or don't like at all. And that's cool, it gives me a new appreciation for the songs. But, you know, now I love 'In The End' and I think it's such a great song. I actually see how good of a song it is, it was just hard for me to see it at the time."

LINKIN PARK recently said it had some "special things planned" this year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its debut album, "Hybrid Theory".

The band's YouTube channel boasts more than 16 million subscribers, and the highest-viewed video on the channel is the aforementioned official clip for "Numb", which has been seen 1.4 billion times.

LINKIN PARK has not performed together in public since October 2017, when the surviving members staged a tribute concert in Los Angeles to Bennington.

The band has not officially announced whether it intends to carry on following the death of the singer, who committed suicide at the age of 41.

