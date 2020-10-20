LINKIN PARK's 'Hybrid Theory' Rocks Billboard's 'Album Sales' Chart

LINKIN PARK's debut album, "Hybrid Theory", has re-entered Billboard's Album Sales chart at No. 3, having sold 17,000 copies in the U.S. in the week ending October 15, according to Billboard.com.

Billboard's Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales and does not include track equivalent album units and streaming equivalent album units.

"Hybrid Theory"'s reappearance on the chart has been fueled by the album's 20th-anniversary deluxe reissue, which was made available on October 9 via Warner Records. The set comes in multiple physical and digital formats, including a super deluxe box set, super deluxe vinyl box set and deluxe CD that all come with the original "Hybrid Theory" as well as the "B-Side Rarities" with 12 previously released tracks from the album era.

The limited-edition super deluxe box set consists of five CDs, three DVDs, three vinyl records, an 80-page illustrated book featuring previously unseen photos, a replica tour laminate and a poster of late frontman Chester Bennington, and three lithographs of new art by Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn and "Hybrid Theory" art director and reissue art director Frank Maddocks. The vinyl box set features "Hybrid Theory", "Reanimation" and "B-side Rarities" on vinyl.

Last month, "Hybrid Theory" was officially certified 12 times platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) for sales in excess of 12 million copies.

"Hybrid Theory" — the band's original name before it was changed to LINKIN PARK for legal reasons — was issued in October 2000 and was a breakout success for the group, which had formed in 1996 and had played the Los Angeles club scene for several years. The album yielded four massive hit singles — "One Step Closer", "Crawling", "Papercut" and "In The End" — while going on to sell more than 10 million copies in the U.S. alone.

Bennington was found dead in his Los Angeles-area home on July 20, 2017 after hanging himself. LINKIN PARK headlined an all-star tribute concert for Bennington in October 2017 in Los Angeles but has not announced any future plans for recording or touring.