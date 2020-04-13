LINKIN PARK Is One Of 10 Most-Streamed Music Groups On YouTube

According to Chart Data, LINKIN PARK is one of the 10 most-streamed music groups on YouTube.

The Chester Bennington-fronted outfit came in at No. 9 on the list, which is based on views generated by "official videos" and "features" on the Google-owned video site.

Also appearing the chart are MAROON 5, BTS, COLDPLAY and IMAGINE DRAGONS, among others.

LINKIN PARK's YouTube channel boasts nearly 16 million subscribers, and the highest-viewed video on the channel is the official clip for "Numb", which has been seen 1.3 billion times.

Following the death of Bennington in July 2017, fans of the group launched an unofficial campaign to get the "Numb" video to the one billion milestone, a mission that was completed in November 2018.

"Numb" is taken from LINKIN PARK's 2003 sophomore album "Meteora". It was the 13th and final song on the LP and was released as the third single from the record. It topped the Alternative chart for 12 weeks and the Rock chart for three. The video, directed by band DJ Joe Hahn, was one of the oldest uploaded clips on YouTube to cross the one-billion mark.

The song was remixed as "Numb/Encore", a collaboration between the band and rapper Jay-Z. Featured on the album "Collision Course", it was a massive hit for both artists and earned them the Grammy Award for "Best Rap/Sung Collaboration."

LINKIN PARK has not performed together in public since October 2017, when the surviving members staged a tribute concert in Los Angeles to Bennington. The band has not officially announced whether it intends to carry on following the death of Bennington, who committed suicide in July 2017 at the age of 41.

