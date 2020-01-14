LINDEMANN Releases Three More Versions Of 'Ach So Gern' Video

LINDEMANN, the project featuring vocalist Till Lindemann of German industrial metallers RAMMSTEIN and Swedish producer and multi-instrumentalist Peter Tägtgren (HYPOCRISY, PAIN), has released three new music videos for the song "Ach So Gern". The track is taken from LINDEMANN's second album, "F & M", which arrived in November. The follow-up to 2015's "Skills In Pills" was once again produced and mixed by Tägtgren.

The three new clips — "Pain Version", "Clemens Wijers Version" and "Drago Baotić Version" — were made available just one day after the arrival of the "One-Shot Version" and one month after the release of the song's official video.

Zoran Bihac, who directed the "Ach So Gern" video, stated about the "One-Shot" vesion of the clip: "In order to create an authentic atmosphere and draw real reactions from Till, we decided to shoot the interrogation scene in a one-shot. It was complicated because I also wanted to have the wide shot at the end within the same take, so we decided to shoot it with a drone. While Till is performing and getting beaten, the rotors had to start up and the drone had to be released at the right time. Till, our cast and the camera team had to synchronize perfectly to the timing of the song or else it wouldn't work. In the end, we decided it was best for the music video to cut in some other nice scenes, but I always had the idea to show the one-shot in its raw form some day."

"Skills In Pills" reached gold status in Germany and was entirely in English. On this second opus, the rules have changed: German lyrics sung by Lindemann's unmistakable voice are set in an intense and unique musical composition.

The starting point of these new LINDEMANN songs was a collaboration between Lindemann and the Hamburg Thalia Theater in the context of a modern adaptation of the Brothers Grimm fairy tale "Hänsel & Gretel", which addresses topics such as fear, hope, poverty, abundance, cannibalism or death.

Five songs from this critically acclaimed play have been supplemented with six brand new masterpieces to form the impressive new studio work from LINDEMANN.

Tägtgren told Australia's Heavy about "F & M": "We actually started it right after the first one. We started writing this theater piece ['Hänsel & Gretel'] that they wanted us to work on. They wanted us to do a couple of songs for this 'Hänsel & Gretel' thing that they were doing, but they wanted more bizarre shit. Till was already involved with it, so they asked us if we could write a couple of songs for it, so we did. We did, like, two songs, and then we just kept on writing after that. That is the second time in a row when we started out with a couple and ended up with twelve or fourteen songs… I don't know what the hell happens."

LINDEMANN will embark on a European tour in February.

