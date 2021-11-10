LIMP BIZKIT's JOHN OTTO Explains Decision To Launch Online Music School

LIMP BIZKIT drummer John Otto is getting ready to launch his very own online music school where his lessons will cater to all levels, from novice drummers to experts.

Says Otto: "We will offer cutting-edge technology that will give each of my students a one-on-one experience unlike anything offered on any other platform and each student will have direct access to me."

Speaking to Entrepreneur.com, Otto stated about how the idea for the online music school came about: "The pandemic was an eye-opener for many entrepreneurs like myself. When we were all forced to stay home, many people had to think outside the box to overcome limited options for continuing their careers. Lower operating expenses and a wider reach to customers make online ventures more appealing than in-person business."

In a separate interview with Jason Rockman of Canada's iHeart Radio, Otto elaborated on his decision to launch the online music school, saying (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I had the honor of studying with a couple of great drummers growing up. I used to cut lawns to scrape up my drum-lesson money. And I got a lot of support from my parents, obviously. But, yeah, a couple of great guys — Rick Kirkland, he used to play for Ray Charles, I took private lessons from him. And another fellow named Jimmy Glenn Sr. And this guy was an old-school big band-slash-funk kind of guy. He used to chainsmoke Pall Mall cigarettes and slap my arms on a little practice-pad kit. And I was, like, 'Is this legal?' But that was the '80s and early '90s where you could, basically, I guess, do anything. They were a great inspiration and helped me in my young musical life. And I just feel like it's time to do that for some other people. And I've always wanted to kind of teach but I've either not had the time to do it or just been a little scared to dip my toe in there. But I think now it's time. It feels good, especially after the quarantine kind of got my wheels turning about it."

Go to www.johnottodrums.com and sign up to be notified for when school is in session.

