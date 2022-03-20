LIMP BIZKIT's FRED DURST Debuts New Look At Mexico's VIVE LATINO Festival

LIMP BIZKIT frontman Fred Durst debuted his new look during the band's first concert of 2022, which took place last night (Saturday, March 19) at the Vive Latino festival in Mexico City.

Professionally filmed video of the entire concert is available below.

LIMP BIZKIT's setlist was as follows:

01. Out Of Style - 00:38

02. Dirty Rotten Bizkit - 04:16

03. Turn It Up - 07:24

04. Dad Vibes - 08:42

05. Break Stuff - 13:49

06. My Generation - 19:08

07. Livin' It Up - 23:41

08. Nookie - 32:44

09. Hot Dog - 37:00

10. My Way - 42:20

11. Rollin' - 48:50

12. Take A Look Around - 53:51

As previously reported, LIMP BIZKIT will return to the road this April for the month-long "Still Sucks Tour". The AEG Presents trek will kick off in the band's former home state of Florida and will include a stop in New York City at Madison Square Garden (May 13) as well as cross-country shows in Baltimore (May 15) and Las Vegas (May 28) before concluding with a Los Angeles-area date (Ontario on May 31). LIMP BIZKIT will be supported by SCOWL, WARGASM UK, $NOT, DYING WISH and YUNG GRAVY for various shows.

Later this year, LIMP BIZKIT will follow the U.S. shows with a European run of dates.

Last October, LIMP BIZKIT released its long-awaited new album, "Limp Bizkit Still Sucks".

LIMP BIZKIT had not released a new studio LP since 2011's "Gold Cobra", although the band has spent a lot of time writing and recording music over the past decade.

Last September, LIMP BIZKIT released a single called "Dad Vibes". The track, which was originally premiered during the band's concert at Lollapalooza in July, was made available via Suretone Records and ADA.

"Dad Vibes" arrived weeks after LIMP BIZKIT canceled all of its previously announced live appearances for 2021, explaining in a statement that it was doing so "out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans."

LIMP BIZKIT was scheduled to appear at several festivals last summer and fall, including Aftershock, Blue Ridge, Rebel Rock and Rocklahoma.

A few days after the summer 2021 shows were called off, Durst told Billboard about the decision: "In short, the system is still very flawed. Even if the performers, crews, staff, and promoters do their best to ensure safety on and behind the stage, that doesn't ensure the safety of the audience as a whole. We are all in this together, and we all — individually and as a whole — have to make our best efforts to be as responsible and proactive as possible moving forward to combat and stop spreading COVID."

Durst also denied that there was a specific incident that prompted him and his bandmates to pull the plug on the trek, saying it was "just perception."

Durst made headlines in late July when he debuted a new look at the band's concert at Metro in Chicago, with the frontman sporting wavy salt-and-pepper locks accompanied by a horseshoe-style mustache.

