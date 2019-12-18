LIMP BIZKIT, WEEZER And BLINK-182 To Headline Third Annual INKCARCERATION MUSIC & TATTOO FESTIVAL

Tickets are now on sale now for the third annual Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, featuring headliners LIMP BIZKIT, WEEZER and BLINK-182, at the famous Ohio State Reformatory, a.k.a. Shawshank prison, in Mansfield, Ohio, on July 10, 11, and 12, 2020

"We are extremely humbled by the support the fans put behind this festival in 2019 and wanted to bring them something even bigger in 2020," the Inkcarceration team says. "For year three, we put together an extremely eclectic lineup that brings together all forms of rock. This festival is becoming known as the most unique event in the country, so we wanted to construct a lineup as unique as the venue itself! And, of course, it's still the only rock festival held at a famous haunted prison! Expect lots of site upgrades from VIP to camping. We can't wait for everyone to see what we have in store!"

Inkcarceration will feature over 40 bands on two outdoors stages, 60 tattoo artists, reformatory tours, gourmet food trucks, the best drinks, camping and the return of the popular haunted house attraction Escape From Blood Prison.

Joining LIMP BIZKIT, WEEZER and BLINK-182 will be a diverse lineup that includes:

PAPA ROACH

HALESTORM

MASTODON

UNDEROATH

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD

STEEL PANTHER

FALLING IN REVERSE

CANDLEBOX

BADFLOWER

ATREYU

STATIC-X

PUDDLE OF MUDD

NEW POLITICS

ALL THAT REMAINS

WE CAME AS ROMANS

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA

EMMURE

ATTILA

STICK TO YOUR GUNS

NEW YEARS DAY

ESCAPE THE FATE

COLD

CARNIFEX

THE AQUADOLLS

BAND-MAID

STITCHED UP HEART

SEPTEMBER MOURNING

DAMN NATION

PARALANDRA

ALONG CAME A SPIDER

A KILLERS CONFESSION

MISSYOU

SINK THE SHIP

DREAD ENGINE

MOLLO RILLA

SAVING ESCAPE

Stay tuned for additional band and tattoo artist announcements.

Ohio State Reformatory's historic building and grounds provide a perfectly eerie setting for the Inkcarceration. The massive, awe-inspiring locale is recognized as not only one of the most haunted reformatories in the country, but also as the filming location for multiple Hollywood films. The most famous of these films is the 1994 cinematic classic and IMDB highest rated movie of all time, "The Shawshank Redemption", starring Hollywood legends Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins.

Once again, it will be Halloween in July at the Inkcarceration as Escape From Blood Prison makes an early appearance. The annual Halloween haunted house attraction typically runs from the end of September through early November at the Ohio State Reformatory, but this spooky experience will be open all weekend long for festival goers. Once Blood Prison takes over the reformatory, it is filled with bloodthirsty inmates waiting for victims to enter and try to make it through the facility alive.

"We here at the Reformatory are thrilled to be the home of the Inkcarceration festival again for year three," says Dan Smith, associate director, Ohio State Reformatory. "The festival continues to bring some of the best music fans and tattoo enthusiasts from all over the world back to Mansfield! We can't wait to share what will be the best Inkcarceration festival yet!"

The Ohio State Reformatory is centrally located, about an hour away from Cleveland, Columbus and Canton/Akron, and within a three-hour driving radius of Toledo, Dayton, Cincinnati, Youngstown, parts of West Virginia and Michigan, making it the perfect destination festival! Tent and RV camping packages are available on the grounds. Nearby hotel and ticket combo packages are also available.

Weekend Field Passes include three-day General Admission, Field Passes to the concert for the entire weekend and self-guided reformatory tours that start at just $189.

Attendees can further accent their experience with a Weekend VIP Pass, which starts at just $369. This pass includes: VIP wristband, Field Passes for the entire weekend, self-guided reformatory tours, air conditioned VIP lounge with seating and tables, free lunch and dinner catering each day, access to locker storage and cell phone charging, private bar and game area and outdoor lounge, an elevated covered grandstand, and dedicated Hydration Station, flushable restrooms and portable restrooms, entrance to the event and the Reformatory.

Group discounts are available for both ticket levels.

For more information, visit www.inkcarceration.com.