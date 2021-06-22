LIMP BIZKIT Announces Summer 2021 U.S. Tour With SPIRITBOX

LIMP BIZKIT will embark on a U.S. this summer. Support on the 12-date trek will come from SPIRITBOX.
The tour will kick off on July 29 in Chicago and wrap up on August 24 in Los Angeles.
Pre-sale will begin tomorrow (Wednesday, June 23), with tickets going on sale to the general public on June 25.
Tour dates:
Jul. 29 - Chicago, IL @ Metro
Aug. 02 - Clive, IA @ Horizon Event Center
Aug. 05 - Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale
Aug. 06 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
Aug. 09 - Buffalo, NY @ Rapids Theatre
Aug. 12 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug. 13 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
Aug. 15 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
Aug. 16 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
Aug. 19 - Lincoln, NE @ Centennial Mall & Street
Aug. 21 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek and Amphitheater
Aug. 24 - Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium
For the last few years, LIMP BIZKIT has been working on a new studio album.
Since the arrival of "Gold Cobra" 10 years ago, LIMP BIZKIT issued four singles and promised to release a full-length collection of new material called "Stampede Of The Disco Elephants". That LP never surfaced.
LIMP BIZKIT and Lil Wayne's collaborative single, "Ready To Go", was made available in July 2013. The track was released via Cash Money, Lil Wayne's longtime record company.
LIMP BIZKIT in 2011 parted ways with Interscope, the label that released all of the band's records thus far through its subsidiaries Flip, Geffen and Suretone Records.
SPIRITBOX will release its debut album, "Eternal Blue", on September 17. The husband-and-wife duo consisting of Courtney LaPlante and Michael Stringer made its debut with an independently released EP in October 2017, quickly building a cult following. In 2018, they found their musical counterpart in bass player Bill Crook and partnered with Pale Chord Music to continue to create and release music in single and EP formats, and in fall of 2020, signed with globally renowned label Rise Records.
? The limited last minute post pandemic popup party w/ @limpbizkit ? Pre Sale Tomorrow. Check venue pages for codes. General on sale this Friday. pic.twitter.com/sbLJugQDHs
— Spiritbox (@spiritboxband) June 22, 2021
COMMENTS
