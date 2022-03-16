LIMP BIZKIT Announces Spring 2022 'Still Sucks Tour'

LIMP BIZKIT will return to the road this April for the month-long "Still Sucks Tour". The AEG Presents trek will kick off in the band's former home state of Florida and will include a stop in New York City at Madison Square Garden (May 13) as well as cross-country shows in Baltimore (May 15) and Las Vegas (May 28) before concluding with a Los Angeles-area date (Ontario on May 31). LIMP BIZKIT will be supported by SCOWL, WARGASM UK, $NOT, DYING WISH and YUNG GRAVY for various shows (see breakdown below). Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, March 18 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) at www.limpbizkit.com.

April 28 - Tampa, FL @ Hard Rock Live * ++

April 30 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live * ++

May 03 - Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena *

May 04 - Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Center *

May 06 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Casino * ++

May 07 - Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza *

May 10 - Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center *

May 12 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena * ++

May 13 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

May 15 - Baltimore, MD @ Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena *

May 18 - Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre ^

May 19 - Saginaw, MI @ The Dow Event Center ^

May 21 - Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino ^ ++

May 22 - Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center ^

May 24 - Kansas City, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena ^

May 26- Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center ^

May 28 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas #

May 29 - Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center #

May 31 - Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena #

* $NOT, WARGASM UK, SCOWL

^ YUNG GRAVY, DYING WISH, WARGASM UK

# DYING WISH, WARGASM UK

++ Non-AEG show

Later this year, LIMP BIZKIT will follow the U.S. shows with a European run of dates.

Last October, LIMP BIZKIT released its long-awaited new album, "Limp Bizkit Still Sucks".

LIMP BIZKIT had not released a new studio LP since 2011's "Gold Cobra", although the band has spent a lot of time writing and recording music over the past decade.

Last September, LIMP BIZKIT released a single called "Dad Vibes". The track, which was originally premiered during the band's concert at Lollapalooza in July, was made available via Suretone Records and ADA.

"Dad Vibes" arrived weeks after LIMP BIZKIT canceled all of its previously announced live appearances for 2021, explaining in a statement that it was doing so "out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans."

LIMP BIZKIT was scheduled to appear at several festivals last summer and fall, including Aftershock, Blue Ridge, Rebel Rock and Rocklahoma.

A few days after the summer 2021 shows were called off, Durst told Billboard about the decision: "In short, the system is still very flawed. Even if the performers, crews, staff, and promoters do their best to ensure safety on and behind the stage, that doesn't ensure the safety of the audience as a whole. We are all in this together, and we all — individually and as a whole — have to make our best efforts to be as responsible and proactive as possible moving forward to combat and stop spreading COVID."

Durst also denied that there was a specific incident that prompted him and his bandmates to pull the plug on the trek, saying it was "just perception."

Durst made headlines in late July when he debuted his new look at the band's concert at Metro in Chicago, with the frontman now sporting wavy salt-and-pepper locks accompanied by a horseshoe-style mustache.