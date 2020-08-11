LIKE MOTHS TO FLAMES To Release 'No Eternity In Gold' Album In October

August 11, 2020 0 Comments

Columbus, Ohio metalcore band LIKE MOTHS TO FLAMES will release its fifth full-length album, "No Eternity In Gold", on October 30 via UNFD. Produced, mixed and mastered by Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland (AUGUST BURNS RED, RIVERS OF NIHIL), this is a record that showcases LIKE MOTHS TO FLAMES like never before. Displaying their trademark foundations of incisive technical dexterity and uncompromising heaviness — all underpinned with earworm melodies — their fifth studio album is the result of challenged perspectives, fully realized ideals and lessons learned.

Fans can get a taste of what's to come with today's release of "Habitual Decline", the first single from "No Eternity In Gold".

"'Habitual Decline' encapsulates a lot of what I've been trying to convey in my lyrics since the band started," shares frontman Chris Roetter. "Sometimes you give your all and you feel like you've got nothing left. That echoes through a lot of what I try to do and accomplish, even outside of the band. This is kind of a 'shedding skin' feeling for me. Moving on and just accepting that I'm where I'm at and dealing with it."

Each track on the forthcoming album carries a specific weight and personal connection to Roetter, making this LIKE MOTHS TO FLAMES' most personal and creative record to date.

"The 11 tracks focus on overcoming 11 separate issues that I'm dealing with when I wake up every day," he explains. "Most prevalently, it's about struggling with yourself and your own feelings about your ultimate worth. These songs probably showcase more of my own mind than our previous work. I live my life like an open book, and we in the band are all very spiritual people who are in touch with their emotions. I feel that is something that society neglects; we are taught to bury and suppress negative feelings, when we believe that by embracing those emotions, you learn a huge amount about yourself."

"No Eternity In Gold" track listing

01. The Anatomy Of Evil
02. Habitual Decline
03. Burn In Water, Drown In Flame
04. Fluorescent White
05. God Complex
06. YOTM
07. Killing What's Underneath
08. A Servant Of Plague
09. Demon Of My Own
10. Selective Sacrifice
11. Spiritual Eclipse

LIKE MOTHS TO FLAMES is Chris Roetter (vocals), Jeremy Smith (guitar), Zach Pishney (guitar) and Aaron Evans (bass).


COMMENTS

