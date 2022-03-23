LIFE OF AGONY Documentary 'The Sound Of Scars' Now Available On Digital And Cable Platforms

Raven Banner Entertainment and Cinedigm have just released "The Sound Of Scars", Leigh Brooks's deeply personal documentary which chronicles Brooklyn alternative metal band LIFE OF AGONY's rise, fall and rebirth while confronting domestic violence, substance abuse, addiction, depression and lead singer Mina Caputo's gender transition. "The Sound Of Scars" debuted March 22 across North America on a number of digital and cable platforms, including iTunes, Amazon Video, Vudu, Rogers, Spectrum, Bell and Cox.

Ahead of the release of the film, the members of LIFE OF AGONY shared their thoughts on opening their history up to the world.

"We've never avoided tough conversations and we don't pretend to have all the answers," says Caputo. "But this film is a roadmap with many great lessons. It shows a ton of vulnerability... moments of falling downward, and those times where we rise strong."

"A lifetime's worth of struggle and triumph led to the making of this film." says guitarist Joey Zampella. "LIFE OF AGONY has been our link to people who are just like us... And no, the world gets to see the inner workings of what makes us who we are. This release is something we'll be forever proud of."

"Our music has always been able to connect with people on a deep, emotional level. I'm confident that this film will continue with that tradition and make a positive impact on people's lives," states bassist Alan Robert. "We're absolutely thrilled about all of the incredible feedback we've received so far, and we can't wait for the rest of the world to finally see it."

Echoing the band's sentiments, "The Sound Of Scars" has been acclaimed by critics for its unvarnished look at their triumphs and defeats. Loudwire enthused: "The bond of friendship is deeper than any wound, physical or mental, and for LIFE OF AGONY, 'The Sound Of Scars' is proof that these wounds are not just reminders of a painful past, but ultimately a sign that healing is possible, too."

"While LIFE OF AGONY has proven itself as an incredible act on stage, it's rare that we get to see what makes a band of this caliber work behind the scenes," said Cinedigm's manager of acquisitions, Brandon Hill.

"The Sound Of Scars" was directed by Brooks and filmed across several countries while LIFE OF AGONY was on and off the road.

"This isn't a typical music documentary. It's as personal as it gets," Brooks said. "I first saw the band live at the London Astoria in 1996. Since then, LIFE OF AGONY has become an absolute go-to when I felt alone and insecure about myself. This film is an intimate portrait that sheds light on the real-life stories that make their music so vital and relevant."

"The Sound Of Scars" tells the story of how three friends overcame domestic violence, substance abuse and depression to form one of the most influential bands in its genre. Through the success of their ground-breaking 1993 debut "River Runs Red", hailed by Rolling Stone as "one of the greatest metal albums of all time," they channeled their cumulative life stories into a soundtrack for a broken generation. At the time, that newfound fame allowed them to escape the tragedies of their pasts, but in the wake of their accomplishments, unforeseen obstacles arose.

