LIFE OF AGONY Documentary 'The Sound Of Scars' Lands At CINEDIGM For North America

According to Deadline, Cinedigm has picked up North American rights on "The Sound Of Scars". The film is described as a deeply personal documentary which chronicles Brooklyn alt/metal band LIFE OF AGONY's rise, fall and rebirth while confronting domestic violence, substance abuse and addiction, depression and lead singer Mina Caputo's gender transition. A spring release is expected.

The deal was negotiated by Brandon Hill on behalf of Cinedigm and Michael Paszt on behalf of Raven Banner Entertainment.

"While LIFE OF AGONY has proven itself as an incredible act on stage, it's rare that we get to see what makes a band of this caliber work behind the scenes," said Cinedigm's manager of acquisitions, Brandon Hill.

"The Sound Of Scars" was directed by Leigh Brooks and filmed across several countries while LIFE OF AGONY was on and off the road.

"This isn't a typical music documentary. It's as personal as it gets," Brooks said. "I first saw the band live at the London Astoria in 1996. Since then, LIFE OF AGONY has become an absolute go-to when I felt alone and insecure about myself. This film is an intimate portrait that sheds light on the real-life stories that make their music so vital and relevant."

The film takes a deep dive into Caputo's gender transition.

"We've never avoided tough conversations and we don’t pretend to have all the answers," says Caputo. "But this film is a roadmap with many great lessons. It shows a ton of vulnerability... moments of falling downward and others where we rise strong. Enjoy this gift of imperfection. May you find the tools to be braver with this film."

"'The Sound Of Scars' is one of the most intense 'punch-in-the-face' documentaries we've seen in years," states Paszt. "We're looking forward to sharing the band's incredibly important story with everyone."

"The Sound Of Scars" utilizes personal archival footage, rare photographs and lost interviews, along with new, never-before-seen conversations with the band and their family members that tells the story of how three friends overcame domestic violence, substance abuse and depression to form one of the most influential bands in its genre. Through the success of their ground-breaking 1993 debut "River Runs Red", hailed by Rolling Stone as "one of the greatest metal albums of all time," they channeled their cumulative life stories into a soundtrack for a broken generation. At the time, that newfound fame allowed them to escape the tragedies of their pasts, but in the wake of their accomplishments, unforeseen obstacles arose.

"We've completely ripped our deepest selves open for this film," says guitarist Joey Zampella. "The audience and our fan base will completely understand the mold we were broken from, and what this journey means to us."

"When we first started LOA over 30 years ago, I don't think any of us could have predicted the impact that this band would have on so many people around the world," says bassist Alan Robert. "We got together as a way of saving ourselves, but ultimately, through the music and the brutal honesty of the lyrics, we ended up saving so many others along the way."

