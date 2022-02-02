LIFE OF AGONY Cancels U.S. Shows After Two Members Test Positive For COVID-19

LIFE OF AGONY has canceled the remaining shows on its tour of the U.S. Northeast tour after singer Mina Caputo and drummer Veronica Bellino tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The concerts in Poughkeepsie, New York (February 2); Brooklyn, New York (February 4); and Asbury Park, New Jersey (February 5) will be rescheduled for a later time.

Earlier today, LIFE OF AGONY released the following statement: "We have unfortunate news to share: both Mina and Veronica have tested positive for COVID and sadly we must cancel the rest of the Northeast run.

"We are terribly sorry. These are crazy times and we're all doing our best to navigate through it together.

"To all of our fans, we plan to make up the shows as soon as we can. We'd especially like to thank DOG EAT DOG, KINGS NEVER DIE, the opening bands, the venues, promoters, and all of the crew for everything."

Last month, Deadline reported that Cinedigm has picked up North American rights on "The Sound Of Scars". The film is described as a deeply personal documentary which chronicles LIFE OF AGONY's rise, fall and rebirth while confronting domestic violence, substance abuse and addiction, depression and Caputo's gender transition. A spring release is expected.

"The Sound Of Scars" was directed by Leigh Brooks and filmed across several countries while LIFE OF AGONY was on and off the road.

LIFE OF AGONY's most recent studio album, titled "The Sound Of Scars", was released in 2019 to critical acclaim. It was named "Album of the Year" by The Aquarian Weekly and took the No. 1 spot on Metal Hammer's (Germany) "Best Of 2019" list (alt-rock/punk).

