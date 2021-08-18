LIFE OF AGONY Cancels Fall 2021 'Straight Outta Lockdown' European Tour Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Brooklyn, New York metal outfit LIFE OF AGONY has canceled its fall 2021 European tour with DOG EAT DOG due to COVID-19 concerns.
The "Straight Outta Lockdown" trek was scheduled to kick off on November 25 in Bochum, Germany and conclude on December 14 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Earlier today, LIFE OF AGONY released the following statement: "With the ongoing uncertainty of new COVID restrictions, LIFE OF AGONY has decided to cancel their November 2021 tour with DOG EAT DOG. Hopefully, when things improve, the tour can happen again sometime in the future. Refunds available at point of purchase."
LIFE OF AGONY's most recent studio album, titled "The Sound Of Scars", was released in 2019 to critical acclaim. It was named "Album of the Year" by The Aquarian Weekly and took the No. 1 spot on Metal Hammer's (Germany) "Best Of 2019" list (alt-rock/punk).
Earlier this year, LIFE OF AGONY released a full-length documentary, also titled "The Sound Of Scars". The project began more than two years ago by U.K.-based director Leigh Brooks and was filmed across several countries while LIFE OF AGONY was on and off the road.
"The Sound Of Scars" utilizes personal archive footage, rare photographs, and lost interviews, along with new, never-before-seen conversations with the band and their family members that tells the story of how three friends overcame domestic violence, substance abuse, and depression to form one of the most influential bands in its genre. Through the success of their groundbreaking 1993 debut "River Runs Red", hailed by Rolling Stone as "one of the greatest metal albums of all time," they channeled their cumulative life stories into a soundtrack for a broken generation. At the time, that newfound fame allowed them to escape the tragedies of their pasts, but in the wake of their accomplishments, unforeseen obstacles arose. The 90-minute film also takes a deep dive into lead vocalist Mina Caputo's gender transition.
