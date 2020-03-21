Less Than A Month Ago, MEGADETH Performed At This Concert Hall; Now It's Being Transformed Into Field Hospital

MEGADETH guitarist Kiko Loureiro says that it's "unreal" to know that a concert venue he performed in just four weeks ago was being prepared for victims of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
On March 20, an exercise was held involving a scenario in which the Arena Armeec hall in Sofia, Bulgaria was transformed into a field hospital in preparation for an influx of coronavirus patients. The exercise was ordered by Prime Minister Boiko Borissov and observed by the national crisis staff.
Earlier today, Kiko shared a photo taken during the above-mentioned exercise, and he included the following message: "It's so unreal to imagine that less than a month ago @megadeth and @5fdp played in this arena, last show of the tour in Sofia #bulgaria . Now they are getting ready for the #corona victims. Be safe #quarantine . #stayhome"
MEGADETH's February 22 concert in Sofia marked the final concert of the band's European tour as the support act for FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH.
MEGADETH recently said that it will enter the studio this spring to begin recording its sixteenth album.
The early sessions for MEGADETH's 16th studio album took place in Franklin, Tennessee with co-producer Chris Rakestraw, who previously worked on "Dystopia".
MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine spent most of 2019 receiving treatment for throat cancer with which he was diagnosed last May.
MEGADETH's next LP will be the first to feature drummer Dirk Verbeuren (ex-SOILWORK), who joined the band almost four years ago.
Loureiro made his recording debut with MEGADETH on "Dystopia", whose title track was honored in the "Best Metal Performance" category at the 2017 Grammy Awards.
