LESLIE WEST, DEE SNIDER, Others Featured In LONG ISLAND MUSIC HALL OF FAME's New Year's Eve 'Best Of The Awards Galas' TV Special

Long Island Music Hall Of Fame (LIMHOF) has announced its New Year's Eve "Best Of The Awards Galas" TV special. The 90-minute show is being presented by Jovia Financial Credit Union and will air on Thursday, December 31 at 9 p.m. simultaneously on News 12 plus (optimum channel 61), Fios (Verizon channel 530) and stream on Facebook Live (facebook.com/news12li).

"We are thrilled to present many highlights from our past induction ceremonies in this 90-minute presentation, presented by Jovia Financial Credit Union, and benefiting the Long Island Music Hall Of Fame's educational and scholarship programs," said Ernie Canadeo, Long Island Music Hall Of Fame chairman. "It is a testament to Long Island's diverse musical heritage with appearances and performances by so many world-renowned rock, folk, jazz, blues, hip-hop and classical artists. This New Year's Eve presentation represents a finale to 2020 and a new beginning to live events in the new year."

The show will be hosted by ZEBRA guitarist and vocalist Randy Jackson and will feature a mix of the best speeches, performances and special moments from past LIMHOF induction galas from 2006 through 2018.

"I was very surprised and flattered to be asked to host the 2020 LIMHOF 'Best Of The Award Galas'," said Jackson. "The talent highlighted in this show far exceeds any other 'regional' Hall Of Fame, in both diversity and worldwide appeal. Back in 2006, I was asked to induct one of my idols, George Gershwin, into the first class of the LIMHOF. It is an honor to be back again to help present this retrospective!"

The special will also raise money for the LIMHOF music scholarship program and other educational initiatives such as the mobile museum through an auction of various items as well as accepting donations during the program.

The show will be dedicated to the late guitarist Leslie West of MOUNTAIN, who was a LIMHOF inductee himself, featured in the special.

"Best Of Award Galas" artist listing:

* Johnny Maestro & the Brooklyn Bridge

* Lords of 52nd Street

* Uniondale High School Show Choir

* Joan Jett

* Jen Chapin / DMC

* Chuck D

* LL Cool J

* Kurtis Blow

* Little Anthony & THE IMPERIALS

* Debbie Gibson

* Lou Reed

* RAMONES/Chris & Tina

* Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER)

* David Johansen (NEW YORK DOLLS)

* Leslie West / MOUNTAIN

* Ritchie Havens

* Billy Joel

* Peter Tork

* Garland Jeffreys

* Eric Bloom/Buck Dharma (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT)

* Roger Waters (PINK FLOYD)

* Cousin Brucie

* Taylor Dayne

* Steven Van Zandt

* DREAM THEATER

* Lesley Gore / Connie Stevens

* Clive Davis

* TAKING BACK SUNDAY

* GOOD RATS

* COWSILLS

* Bowzer and friends