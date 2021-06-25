LEPROUS Drops Music Video For New Single 'Running Low'

Creative Norwegian rock outfit LEPROUS will release a new studio album, "Aphelion", on August 27 via InsideOut Music. The follow-up to 2019's "Pitfalls" was recorded throughout the last year at three different studios: Ghost Ward Studios in Sweden, Ocean Sound Recordings in Norway and Cederberg Studios in Norway. The LP was once again mixed by Adam Noble (PLACEBO, BIFFY CLYRO, NOTHING BUT THIEVES), with mastering by Robin Schmidt (THE 1975, PLACEBO, THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM). The front cover artwork was designed by Elena Sigida, based on photography by Øystein Aspelund.

The official music video for the first single from "Aphelion", a song called "Running Low", can be seen below. The clip was directed by Troll Toftenes.

LEPROUS vocalist/keyboardist Einar Solberg commented: "The initial idea for 'Running Low' started when I had decided to force myself to write a sketch on my phone on a way up to a mountain top called Himingen in Telemark, Norway. It felt completely pointless while I was doing it, but when I came back, I was able to go further with it and actually structure it into a proper composition. Then we met up in Cederberg Studios together with the band to take it even further. This song is a proof that even the smallest sparks can turn into a big flame. Despite being a band who always wants to explore new territories, I believe 'Running Low' can easily unite both our old and new fan base."

Solberg previously stated about the making of "Aphelion": "We had no plans to start with a new album, then came COVID.

"'Aphelion' is a very different album. It's intuitive and spontaneous. We've experimented with many completely different ways of writing music and explored new ways to work. There has been no room for overthinking, exaggerated perfectionism or carefully planned songs. I believe this is one of the strengths of this album. It feels alive, it feels free and it does not come across as too calculated.

"The album was recorded in three different studios, and a few of the songs were actually recorded in all three studios, Ghost Ward Studios, Ocean Sound Recordings and Cederberg Studios.

"The aphelion is the point in the orbit of an object where it is farthest from the sun, and it has a symbolic value which I will leave to your own interpretation."

LEPROUS will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a string of special European shows in December.

LEPROUS is (from left to right in photo):

Tor Oddmund Suhrke - guitar

Robin Ognedal - guitar

Einar Solberg - vocals/keys

Simen Børven - bass

Baard Kolstad - drums

Photo by Troll Toftenes

