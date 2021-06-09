LEPROUS Announces New Studio Album 'Aphelion'

Creative Norwegian rock outfit LEPROUS will release a new studio album, "Aphelion", on August 27 via InsideOut Music. The follow-up to 2019's "Pitfalls" was recorded throughout the last year at three different studios: Ghost Ward Studios in Sweden, Ocean Sound Recordings in Norway and Cederberg Studios in Norway. The LP was once again mixed by Adam Noble (PLACEBO, BIFFY CLYRO, NOTHING BUT THIEVES), with mastering by Robin Schmidt (THE 1975, PLACEBO, THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM). The front cover artwork was designed by Elena Sigida, based on photography by Øystein Aspelund.

LEPROUS vocalist/keyboardist Einar Solberg stated about "Aphelion": "We had no plans to start with a new album, then came COVID.

"'Aphelion' is a very different album. It's intuitive and spontaneous. We've experimented with many completely different ways of writing music and explored new ways to work. There has been no room for overthinking, exaggerated perfectionism or carefully planned songs. I believe this is one of the strengths of this album. It feels alive, it feels free and it does not come across as too calculated.

"The album was recorded in three different studios, and a few of the songs were actually recorded in all three studios, Ghost Ward Studios, Ocean Sound Recordings and Cederberg Studios.

"The aphelion is the point in the orbit of an object where it is farthest from the sun, and it has a symbolic value which I will leave to your own interpretation."

Look out for the album pre-order to start on June 25, enhanced by the release of a new single.

LEPROUS will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a string of special European shows in December. The dates are as follows:

Dec. 01 - Oslo (Norway) - Vulkan Arena

Dec. 03 - Nijmegen (The Netherlands) - Doornroosje

Dec. 04 - London (UK) - Electric Ballroom

Dec. 05 - Paris (France) - Elysee Montmartre

Dec. 06 - Aschaffenburg (Germany) - Colos-Saal

Dec. 07 - Vienna (Austria) - Arena

Dec. 08 - Esch (Luxembourg) - Rockhal

Dec. 09 - Lyon (France) - Ninkasi Kao

Dec. 10 - Barcelona (Spain) - Apolo 1

Dec. 11 - Madrid (Spain) - LAB

Dec. 13 - Milan (Italy) - Live Club

Dec. 14 - Aarau (Switzerland) - KiFF

Dec. 15 - Munich (Germany) - Technikum

Dec. 16 - Berlin (Germany) - Columbia Theater

Photo credit: Bjørn Tore Moen

LEPROUS is (from left to right in photo):

Robin Ognedal - guitar

Simen Børven - bass

Einar Solberg - vocals/keys

Tor Oddmund Suhrke - guitar

Baard Kolstad - drums