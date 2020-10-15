LENNY KRAVITZ: EDDIE VAN HALEN Was 'A Pioneer' And 'An Original' Who Made His Mark On The Electric Guitar (Video)

Lenny Kravitz has paid tribute to Eddie Van Halen, calling him "a pioneer and "an original" who made his mark on the electric guitar.

Kravitz discussed the legendary VAN HALEN axeman during an appearance on Bravo's late-night, interactive talk show "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen".

Asked if he had a chance to work with Eddie and if he had an appreciation for the VAN HALEN guitarist, Lenny said (see video below): "Absolutely. I had a major appreciation. We never got to work together, but I got to meet him. I watched him play in concert on the side of the stage. We respected each other."

He continued: "[Eddie] is a pioneer. He is an original. And just as people like Jimi Hendrix made their mark on the electric guitar, Eddie Van Halen did the same. He has his own style that no one else could emulate and that he invented, and he will always be remembered for that — as well as the group."

Eddie died on October 6 at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California. His wife, Janie, was by his side, along with his son Wolfgang, and Alex, Eddie's brother and VAN HALEN drummer.

The iconic VAN HALEN axeman died from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.

VAN HALEN was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.

Rolling Stone magazine ranked Eddie Van Halen No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.

