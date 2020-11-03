LEMMY's Advice To MOTÖRHEAD Guitarist PHIL CAMPBELL: 'Don't Wear Shorts On Stage'

In a new interview with the "Australian Rock Show", MOTÖRHEAD guitarist Phil Campbell was asked if there was one piece of advice the band's late frontman Lemmy gave him that he still carries around with him. He responded (hear audio below): "I guess things just rub off on you over a period of time. When I joined MOTORHEAD, he did say one thing. He said, 'Look, Phil, I trust you a hundred percent musically. You play what you feel is right. But just don't wear shorts on stage.' 'Cause I think [former MOTÖRHEAD guitarist] Brian Robertson had been wearing shorts on some gigs before me.

"I think he just said, 'Make you're always not ripping off fans, and they're getting their value for their buck,' which is always true," Phil continued. "It's just general, down-to-earth kind of stuff, really. [He was a] down-to-earth guy that just happened to play loud."

Lemmy died in December 2015 at the age of 70 shortly after learning he had been diagnosed with cancer.

He had dealt with several health issues over the last few years of his life, including heart trouble, forcing him to cut back on his famous smoking habits.

MOTÖRHEAD had to cancel a number of shows in 2015 because of Lemmy's poor health, although the band did manage to complete one final European tour a couple of weeks before his death.

A few years before his death, Lemmy told Classic Rock magazine that bringing in Robertson as "Fast" Eddie Clarke's replacement in MOTÖRHEAD was a mistake. "I thought that he'd carry on looking like he'd done in THIN LIZZY," he said. "Instead he dressed like a cunt. Who needs Vagina Man in their band?"

A Lemmy biopic will go into production next year, The film, "Lemmy", will be directed by Greg Olliver, who previously helmed the 2010 documentary of the same name, "Lemmy".

PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS, the band featuring Campbell alongside his sons Todd, Dane and Tyla, plus vocalist Neil Starr, will release its new album, "We're The Bastards", on November 13 via Nuclear Blast.

