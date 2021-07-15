LEMMY, RANDY RHOADS, KURT COBAIN, Others Featured In New Coloring Book

Bestselling author and artist Alan Robert is once again expanding his ever-growing "Beauty Of Horror" collection. This August, fans of the hit series will be treated to an all-new coloring book that pays tribute to some of the LIFE OF AGONY bassist's favorite pop culture icons. "The Beauty Of Horror 5: Haunt Of Fame" highlights an array of famous faces from the past, including MOTÖRHEAD legend Lemmy, late OZZY OSBOURNE guitarist Randy Rhoads and iconic NIRVANA frontman Kurt Cobain, mixing a unique blend of horror and humor into over 80 pages of stunning original illustrations to color.

Later this year, Robert is teaming up with top toy manufacturer NECA, best known for their Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Alien and Predator figures, to release the very first "Beauty Of Horror" action figure. Based on series' fan-favorite Ghouliana, the 5" articulated figure is featured wearing her signature bat-wing dress as part of NECA's Toony Terrors line.

"To see Ghouliana smiling her piranha-like grin alongside gruesome greats like The Nun, 'Scream''s Ghost Face and Michael Myers is a huge honor for me," explains Robert. "I feel like my little undead girl is all grown up!"

"Bringing Ghouliana to life in toy form with her very first action figure has been a terrifying treat," says NECA VP and creative director Randy Falk. "Collaborating with Alan to translate his artwork into sculpted form has unearthed a plethora of possibilities for Ghouliana's future. The imagery just lends itself so well to figures, dolls, masks, costumes and more."

Last month, "The Beauty Of Horror" tarot decks were released, allowing fans and curious newcomers to glimpse into the future with two terrifyingly tempting variations: Fear Your Future and Color Your Destiny. Both sets contain 22 major and 56 minor arcana cards, all illustrated by Robert. Fear Your Future is a more traditional tarot set featuring fully colored standard-sized tarot cards (colored by Locke And Key's Jay Fotos), while Color Your Destiny has black-and-white oversized tarot cards that are uncoated and ready to color. Each tarot deck comes packaged inside a collectable keepsake Guidebook with ribbon lift, ready to add to any discerning tarot card collection.

With the exciting new "Beauty Of Horror" developments outlined above, now's the perfect time to experience what GQ calls "an extraordinary collection of deeply unsettling images," and The Wall Street Journal calls "scary fun!"

