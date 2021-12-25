LEMMY Mural Appears On Spanish Street

According to Metal Journal, a small mural of iconic MÖTÖRHEAD leader Ian Fraser "Lemmy" Kilmister recently appeared on a street in Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain. The identity of the artist is unknown at the moment, but the mural can be found on Iturribide, a well-known street to all the heavy metal fans in Bilbao since some of the most popular heavy metal pubs have been located there since the Eighties.

Lemmy died in December 2015 at the age of 70 shortly after learning he had been diagnosed with cancer.

He had dealt with several health issues over the last few years of his life, including heart trouble, forcing him to cut back on his famous smoking habits.

MOTÖRHEAD had to cancel a number of shows in 2015 because of Lemmy's poor health, although the band did manage to complete one final European tour a couple of weeks before his death.

In June 2020, it was announced that Lemmy will get the biopic treatment. The upcoming film, "Lemmy", will be directed by Greg Olliver, who previously helmed the 2010 documentary of the same name, "Lemmy".

"Lemmy" will follow Kilmister's life growing up in Stoke-on-Trent, becoming a roadie for Jimi Hendrix and a member of seminal psychedelic rock band HAWKWIND before forming MOTÖRHEAD.

A custom-made urn containing Lemmy's ashes is on permanent display in a columbarium at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Hollywood, California.

Images courtesy of Pedro Alonso / Metal Journal