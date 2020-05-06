Legendary Troubadour Club Launches GoFundMe Campaign: 'We're Going To Need All The Help We Can Get'

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to save the legendary Los Angeles venue The Troubadour.

After the novel coronavirus pandemic shut down live music for nearly two months, with no sign that music venues will reopen anytime soon, the storied 500-capacity — where artists such as MÖTLEY CRÜE, GUNS N' ROSES, SLAYER and METALLICA played early in their careers — is raising money to to keep the nightspot viable. To date, the "Troubadour Employee Relief Fund', which was started on April 2, has raised more than $48,000 of its $50,000 goal.

"I worry that we will not be able to come back from this and be able to continue to bring music to people to share and enjoy and feel," said owner-general manager Christine Karayan in a statement announcing the campaign.

"By now you know that we have had to shut our doors temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic," a statement on the fundraising page says. "This means that we have not been able to operate as usual and our wonderful staff has not been able to work.

"We are a small, independently-owned, venue and have an hourly staff of over 20 people. Our team consists of bartenders, security, sound and lighting engineers and box office personnel. These are the people welcoming you into the venue and bringing you great experiences inside the showroom."

Since opening in 1957, the Troubadour has helped launch some of contemporary music's most talented performers. Greats such as Elton John, James Taylor and Tom Waits performed there early in their careers, and it continues to be a destination for cutting-edge acts from around the world.

"If we're going to survive this thing — and that’s a big if — we're going to need all the help we can get, from any direction we can get it," Karayan told the Los Angeles Times.

Photo courtesy of The Troubadour GoFundMe page