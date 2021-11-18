Legendary Rock Photographer ROSS HALFIN Featured In GIBSON TV's 'Through The Lens'

November 18, 2021 0 Comments

Legendary Rock Photographer ROSS HALFIN Featured In GIBSON TV's 'Through The Lens'

In Episode 2 of Gibson TV's "Through The Lens", we sit down with iconic rock photographer Ross Halfin.

Having studied fine art at the Wimbledon School Of Art during the 1970s, Ross had planned to be a painter but found art college too pretentious and creatively stifling.

According to his biography on RossHalfin.com, Halfin got into music photography almost by accident, sneaking his cameras into concerts by the likes of THE WHO, AC/DC, LED ZEPPELIN, MAN and FREE. Because Sounds, Melody Maker and the NME were interested in the punk scene, Ross also shot THE CLASH, THE SEX PISTOLS, THE JAM, ADAM ANT, THE ADVERTS, THE SPECIALS and BLONDIE, but he preferred bands with bigger, more eye-catching stage shows and rock stars who looked and behaved as such, not self-pitying, apologetic little weasels. He would spend the following decade travelling the world with such heavyweights as IRON MAIDEN, METALLICA, DEF LEPPARD, GUNS N' ROSES, KISS and MÖTLEY CRÜE in his viewfinder, and also worked as an official tour photographer for Paul McCartney, George Harrison and THE WHO, among numerous others.

Halfin has also shot album and singles sleeves, tour programs, posters, countless magazine covers (his iconic image of AC/DC's Angus Young graced Kerrang! issue No. 1) — in fact, just about anything that you could name. Basically, he's been there, done it.

Away from the world of music, Halfin has become increasingly immersed in travel photography.

"I had started out shooting a bit of everything, covering the punk scene to some folk and soul, and of course all of the rock stuff," he explains. "By default, I'm known as a rock photographer, but that's not really what I am. In the 1990s, when music began to change, I also started shooting other subjects. Travel photography became important to me; I had painted landscapes at art college and it felt like going back that."

Those images remained unpublished until "Sojourner", a book of shots captured during downtime on global assignments, which emerged via Genesis Publications in 2011. "I took them all for my own pleasure," he says. "My biggest regret is that I didn't become more interested in travel photography until later on in life. To me, there are few more beautiful things than the texture of an Asian sky."

Does Ross feel misunderstood? "Not exactly, but I'm definitely stereotyped," he responds.

To Halfin, there's one single definition of a good photograph. "It's something that will stop somebody in their tracks," he believes. "It should make them want to go back, look and examine in more detail. That's why it annoys me when designers put too many words over a magazine cover that I've shot. That image should sell the magazine, and not a silly font or a clever tagline."

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).