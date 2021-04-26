Legendary Drummer CARMINE APPICE Embraces His Gray Hair At Age 74

Legendary drummer Carmine Appice has finally decided to embrace his natural silver locks after spending decades dying his gray hair.
Earlier today, the 74-year-old rocker took to his Twitter to share a couple of photos of his new look, and he included the following message: "Tired of dying my hair black and purple. What do ya think regarding my new image . Let me know ....At least I have hair right ?"
Appice is the original drummer of VANILLA FUDGE, with whom he still records and performs today. He has also played with CACTUS and BECK, BOGERT & APPICE, in addition to spending stints in the bands of Ozzy Osbourne and Rod Stewart, co-writing the latter's No. 1 hit "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?" Carmine was named the 28th greatest drummer of all time by Rolling Stone magazine.
Appice is widely considered to be one of the most accomplished showmen in rock and is the recipient of numerous awards, including dozens of gold- and platinum-selling records. Carmine has broken new ground in every aspect of his career as a performer, as a teacher, and as a writer, and he continues to inspire drummers and listeners throughout the world with his originality and his unwavering dedication to the art of drumming.
Carmine's autobiography, "Stick It!: My Life Of Sex, Drums, And Rock 'N' Roll", was released in May 2016 by Chicago Review Press.
Under the moniker APPICE, Carmine and his brother Vinny released "Sinister", their first joint studio album, in October 2017 through SPV/Steamhammer.
