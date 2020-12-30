Legendary Danish Studio Used By JUDAS PRIEST, GARY MOORE And MESHUGGAH Destroyed In Fire

December 30, 2020 0 Comments

The legendary Danish studio where JUDAS PRIEST recorded parts of its "Ram It Down" album has been destroyed in a fire (see photos from Pressefotos.dk below).

According to Foreigner.fi, the Puk Recording Studios complex, located in Gjerlev, north of the city of Randers, in western Denmark, burned down early Monday (December 28). It was not known what caused the fire, and there were no reports of any people being injured.

Puk was established in a converted farmhouse in 1978 by John "Puk" Quist, and at one point was considered one of the most technologically advanced studios in the world.

Other artists who recorded their albums at Puk include Elton John ("Sleeping With The Past"), George Michael ("Faith"), DEPECHE MODE ("Violator" and "Music For The Masses"), Gary Moore and THE KINKS. The last LP recorded at Puk was MESHUGGAH's "The Violent Sleep Of Reason", which came out in 2016.

According to Discogs.com, Quist sold the studio in 1992, and in 1994, a separate mastering studio was added and branded as Puk Digital Mastering. Peter Iversen bought the studio in 1999 and remained the owner until Puk's ultimate closure in 2016. Iversen moved all the studio equipment elsewhere and sold the complex to a windmill company.

