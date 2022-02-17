Legendary ALICE COOPER Manager SHEP GORDON Focus Of Latest Episode Of GIBSON TV's 'Icons'

Gibson TV, the iconic, American guitar maker's award-winning, worldwide online network, features original series about music and culture from the world’s best storytellers. Gibson TV has premiered the latest episode of the show titled "Icons" — a longform interview series featuring some of the most iconic artists, producers, and music business pioneers in the world.

In the new episode of "Icons" out today, Gibson TV sits down with legendary Alice Cooper manager Shep Gordon.

There are those who tell stories and those who are storytellers; Gordon is neither. Shep is the storyteller. Lovingly known as "Supermensch," he is one of the most influential and respected personalities in show business. In the newest chapter of "Icons", Shep shares some of his legendary behind-the-scenes stories from his life as a manager.

Over the years, he has been responsible for managing the careers of Cooper, Anne Murray, Teddy Pendergrass, Rick James and others. He's also credited as inventing the craze of the celebrity chef, which sparked the fame of chefs like Emeril Lagasse and Wolfgang Puck and revolutionized the food industry, turning the culinary arts into the multi-billion dollar industry it is today.

Shep is revered for his kindness, charisma and fondness for a good time. Having lived a life as full and as exciting as he has, it isn't surprising he has so many outrageous anecdotes from his time as a talent manager, film agent, and producer for some of music and Hollywood's biggest names.

