Legendary ALICE COOPER Drummer NEAL SMITH Releases Album of Retro Pop Songs, 'Pop 85/95'

June 8, 2020 0 Comments

Legendary ALICE COOPER Drummer NEAL SMITH Releases Album of Retro Pop Songs, 'Pop 85/95'

Legendary ALICE COOPER GROUP drummer Neal Smith has released a new retro pop album titled "Pop 85/95" signifying the music style and time period in which Neal wrote these songs between 1985 and 1995.The songs and album concept are totally sexy and politically incorrect. Neal's "Pop 85/95" songs represent all aspects of relationships, falling in and out of love in a simpler bygone era before coronavirus, politically correctness and the new world disorder.

With the onslaught of glam hair bands and heavily homogenized rock of the 1980's, Neal Smith, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame drummer and founding member of the original ALICE COOPER GROUP, was looking for a new direction for his songwriting. Inspired by another drummer, songwriter, singer Phil Collins, Neal turned from writing hard rock to a slicker, more pop rock songwriting style. In the late 1980s, he took four of his new songs into the studio and recorded them. One of the songs, "Secret Eyes", helped land a recording deal with newly formed record company called Grudge Records. Along with Dennis Dunaway (ALICE COOPER fame), Joe Bouchard (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT fame), Charlie Hune (TED NUGENT fame) and lead guitarist Jay Jesse Johnson (also known as "Triple J"), a new band called DEADRINGER was formed and signed by Grudge Records. DEADRINGER recorded an album in 1989 called "Electrocution Of The Heart" featuring the single "Secret Eyes". The album and DEADRINGER were all short lived after Grudge Records' quick demise. After DEADRINGER and well into the 1990s, Neal continued writing songs with Jay Jesse Johnson in this pop-rock style.

Decades later, well into the New Millennium, Neal was searching through his archives of music and found those songs that he composed and recorded with Triple J between the years of 1985 and 1995. Inspired by Triple J's amazing lead guitar work, Neal polished the songs and brought them back to life with the help of two of his best friends, Peter Catucci (bass guitar of KILLSMITH) and Rick Tedesco (guitarist/engineer). Now, much to the excitement of his fans worldwide, "Pop 85/95" is available digitally and on CD!

Smith said: "In the '80s and '90s, rap, hip-hop, pop and even rock music was being recorded with synthesized programmed drums. I understood that this was a new wave of recording percussion. But what I did not like was many of the synthesized drum tracks were being programmed by engineers and musicians who were not even drummers. Disappointed and inspired by that fact, I began a new phase of songwriting by programming synthesized drums on my recordings. The last eight songs on my new CD 'Pop 85/95' is a collection of songs I wrote from that era featuring synth drums I programmed myself."

To purchase, go to this location.

Image courtesy of Heritage Auctions

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).