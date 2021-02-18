LEEWAY Singer EDDIE SUTTON Is Battling Lung Cancer

February 18, 2021 0 Comments

LEEWAY Singer EDDIE SUTTON Is Battling Lung Cancer

Singer Eddie Sutton of the legendary New York hardcore/metal act LEEWAY is battling stage three adenocarcinoma, an aggressive form of lung cancer. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help Eddie deal with the cost of treatment.

A post on the GoFundMe reads: "This campaign is a beginning to help Eddie cover some of his costs and expenses as he fights Stage 3 Adenocarcinoma. This is a form of lung cancer that can be aggressive and spread to other parts of the body, but we've already started scheduling chemotherapy at the end of the month because the sooner we bring the fight the better."

Eddie said: "I spent a full week in the hospital getting all tests necessary and the doctors feel this can be treated. They at first found a malignant mass on the top part of my right lung which is the culprit that caused me pain for over 2 weeks before I walked into an ER…I didn't have any healthcare at the time I'm now trying to acquire state healthcare (Medicaid) because this is going to be expensive even with healthcare.

"I need the help of my friends and family more than ever and I hope each of you know how much this means to me. I have a lot to look forward in life still and I don't want to leave this world in such a condition.

"My love and respect to you all and thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support".

Formed in 1984 by Sutton and guitarist A.J. Novello, LEEWAY has released four studio albums — "Born To Expire" (1989), "Desperate Measures" (1991), "Adult Crash" (1994) and "Open Mouth Kiss" (1995) — and broken up and reformed several times over the years. Despite never achieving notable commercial success, LEEWAY is considered to be an integral part of the 1980s New York hardcore and crossover thrash scenes.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).