LEE AARON Turned Down Chance To Front VIXEN In 1990s

May 31, 2021 0 Comments

LEE AARON Turned Down Chance To Front VIXEN In 1990s

In a new interview with the "Ouch, You're On My Hair" podcast, Canadian rock icon Lee Aaron, who is known primarily as a solo artist and songwriter, was asked if she was ever presented with an opportunity to front a major band during her four-decade career. She responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah. I can't remember when the singer from VIXEN left — I think it was the early '90s. VIXEN pursued me for a singer at one point in time. But my own career was going great. So I was, like, 'I love you guys. I love you girls, but I don't see how…' I just didn't feel that that was what I wanted to do at that time."

VIXEN has gone through a number of lineup changes and periods of inactivity since the 1990s. The band now features FEMME FATALE's Lorraine Lewis on vocals, along with classic-lineup members Roxy Petrucci (drums) and Share Ross (bass). Singer Janet Gardner's most recent departure took place in early 2019.

Aaron was one of the first women in Canada to navigate the male-dominated waters of rock 'n' roll, pioneering the way for a significant number of artists. Her 1989 album, "BodyRock", which was certified double platinum in Canada, was proclaimed by Chart magazine as "one of the 20 most influential Canadian albums of the '80s, with artists like Avril Lavigne, Alanis Morissette and Shania Twain under Aaron's influence."

Lee's 1984 album "Metal Queen" was the first of six albums to appear on leading independent label Attic Records. Aaron's CV also includes ten Juno Award nominations and three Toronto Music Awards for "Best Female Vocalist."

Lee's new studio album "Radio On!", will be released on July 23 via Metalville Records.



COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).