LED ZEPPELIN's JIMMY PAGE Mourns Death Of Ex-Wife PATRICIA ECKER

November 6, 2020 0 Comments

Jimmy Page has confirmed the death of his ex-wife, Patricia Ecker.

The legendary LED ZEPPELIN guitarist was married to Ecker — who was born in Louisiana in May 1962 and worked as a model and waitress — from 1986 until 1995. The couple had a son, James Patrick Page III, who was born in April 1988.

"It is with great sadness that I learned of the tragic death of Patricia," Page wrote on his social media. "My thoughts are with her family through this difficult time.

"My son James is a strong, brave, intelligent man and he has all my love.

"I ask that you respect us all at this incredibly hard time."

A cause of death has yet to be confirmed, although it has been reported that Ecker passed away last month.

Ecker met Page in 1986 while working as a waitress at a New Orleans restaurant in the French Quarter. At the time, he was on tour with THE FIRM, and he later described the meeting as "love at first sight." At the end of the tour, Ecker traveled back to London, England with Page and they got married a few months later. They filed for divorce in January 1995.

In 1994, at the age of 50, Page met Jimena Gomez-Paratcha, a 23-year-old Argentinian charity worker, while he was touring Brazil. He divorced Ecker, adopted Jimena's daughter and they had two children. The 76-year-old Page has been in a relationship with 31-year-old actress and poet Scarlett Sabet since 2014.

Posted by Jimmy Page on Friday, November 6, 2020

