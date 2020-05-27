LED ZEPPELIN's 'Celebration Day' To Stream On YouTube For Limited Time

LED ZEPPELIN has partnered with YouTube for a special streaming event of "Celebration Day". Recorded live at London's O2 Arena on December 10, 2007, the film captures a two-hour-plus tour de force of the band's signature blues-infused rock 'n' roll that instantly became part of the legend of LED ZEPPELIN. Founding members John Paul Jones, Jimmy Page and Robert Plant were joined by Jason Bonham, the son of their late drummer John Bonham, to perform 16 songs from their celebrated catalog, including landmark tracks "Whole Lotta Love", "Rock And Roll", "Kashmir" and "Stairway To Heaven".

"Celebration Day" will be streamed in its entirely for three days only on the official LED ZEPPELIN YouTube channel, premiering this Saturday, May 30, at 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PST.

The film of "Celebration Day" saw a worldwide theatrical release by Omniverse Vision on 1,500 screens in over 40 territories in October 2012.

LED ZEPPELIN met with the press in September 2012 in London to launch "Celebration Day". Page told the press that he was thrilled with Jason Bonham's performance filling in for John Bonham, saying, "Jason was absolutely monumental. From the very first rehearsal right through to the O2." Plant added: "It was appropriate and it was wonderful and also his vigor was so fantastic too. He drove us, y'know? It was peculiar and strange at times, but at the same time it was very rewarding for all of us."

When asked why it took five years for the 2007 reunion concert to see the light of day, Jones joked: "Five years is like five minutes in ZEPPELIN time."

After the the O2 Arena concert, Page and Jones were looking for a way to keep working and tried out several singers, including AEROSMITH's Steven Tyler and ALTER BRIDGE's Myles Kennedy.

The option for a three-quarter ZEPPELIN reunion ended when Jones accepted an offer to form THEM CROOKED VULTURES with Dave Grohl and Josh Homme. Page later said: "I guess that was a pretty definitive statement."

Page said "the LED ZEPPELIN question" is never far from people's lips, joking, "People ask me nearly every day about a possible reunion. The answer is 'no.' It's been [more than a decade] since the O2. There's always a possibility that they can exhume me and put me onstage in a coffin and play a tape."

