LED ZEPPELIN Pinball Machine Officially Announced; Complete Details Revealed

December 15, 2020 0 Comments

LED ZEPPELIN Pinball Machine Officially Announced; Complete Details Revealed

Stern Pinball, Inc., a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball, announced today a new line of pinball machines based on the legendary rock band LED ZEPPELIN and its music. The LED ZEPPELIN pinball machines will be available in Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition (LE) models.

Formed in London in 1968, LED ZEPPELIN consisted of vocalist Robert Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page, bassist and keyboardist John Paul Jones, and drummer John Bonham. Together they became one of the best-selling bands with estimated record sales of 300 million units worldwide. In 1995, LED ZEPPELIN was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame for their innovative and influential impact on the entire music industry.

In this high-energy rock and roll pinball concert experience, pinball and music are fused together. Players are transported back to LED ZEPPELIN's early days and tour the world from 1968-1980. As if players were members of the band playing its music, their play updates game features at the start of each verse and chorus of ten iconic LED ZEPPELIN songs:

* "Good Times Bad Times"
* "Whole Lotta Love"
* "The Song Remains The Same"
* "Rock And Roll"
* "Trampled Under Foot"
* "Ramble On"
* "Kashmir"
* "Immigrant Song"
* "Black Dog"
* "Communication Breakdown"

"There is nothing more energizing and fun than bringing pinball and music together," said Gary Stern, chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc. "Partnering with LED ZEPPELIN, we created a one-of-a-kind pinball experience. It's our dream goal to create a pinball machine with this iconic rock band."

The Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition models all feature a custom-molded Hindenburg Zeppelin toy, based on the iconic imagery from the "Led Zeppelin I" album. When lit, the Zeppelin toy scores speed locks on the player's musical journey to Zeppelin multiball. A custom Swan Song Records trademark Icarus sculpted leaper toy takes flight when smashed by the chaotic pinball. A 3-bank of drop targets, 3 custom steel ramps, and 3 flippers keep the pinball action rolling.

The Premium and Limited Edition models feature an innovative interactive Electric Magic toy. This device is a unique motorized toy which rises from below the playfield to create different magical pinball experiences. An optical spinner charges the Electric Magic magnet, capturing and making balls disappear. The Electric Magic device also converts into a physical pinball bash toy capable of locking a ball or launching a ball around the playfield.

In true rock concert fashion, the Expression Lighting System with 96 intelligent RGB LED's enables full color spectrum control. Positioned in pockets cut into the cabinet sides to provide color themed full playfield illumination, this integrated playfield lighting system is synchronized to custom light shows specifically designed for every song and dynamically responsive to game events.

As an encore, these models have an additional reversing scoop and metal combo ramp, allowing players to keep the hits coming with constant adrenalized pinball action. A back panel mounted illuminated song status board indicates which LED ZEPPELIN song is in play.

Only 500 Limited Edition games will be made for sale throughout the world. This limited version includes an exclusive Icarus themed full color mirrored backglass, exclusive custom themed cabinet artwork, custom high gloss Paradise Shimmer Blue powder-coated armor, a custom autographed bottom arch, exclusive custom art blades, upgraded audio system, anti-reflection pinball glass, a shaker motor, and a sequentially numbered plaque.

Pricing and Availability:

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price:

MSRP for sales to USA end-users, before any VAT, GST, Sales Tax, Duties, or other taxes.
Pro Model: $US 6,199
Premium Model: $US 7,799
Limited Edition Model: $US 9,199

LED ZEPPELIN pinball machines and accessories are available through authorized Stern Pinball distributors and dealers around the world. More information can be found here.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).