LED ZEPPELIN Pinball Machine Coming Soon

Stern Pinball, Inc., the world's oldest and largest producer of arcade-quality pinball machines, is teasing the availability of a new line of pinball machines that honor the classic rock band LED ZEPPELIN.

Earlier today, Stern uploaded a short video featuring LED ZEPPELIN's iconic logo, along with the message, "Rocking soon!"

Stern is a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball. Headquartered minutes from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in the heart of North America, the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

Recent Stern Pinball titles include THE BEATLES, IRON MAIDEN, AEROSMITH, KISS, METALLICA and AC/DC. A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball's games from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time.

LED ZEPPELIN released only eight studio albums and no singles over the course of its 12-year career, but to date there are more than 1,000 singles and 2,000 LPs in the market.

LED ZEPPELIN's December 10, 2007 performance during the Ahmet Ertegun tribute concert was chronicled on the band's 2012 "Celebration Day" CD and DVD. The set, which featured Jason Bonham subbing for his late father John Bonham on drums, marked Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones's first full-scale show together since John Bonham's 1980 death.

