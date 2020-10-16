Late RUSH Drummer NEIL PEART: 'The Illustrated Quotes' Book Due In January

The first — and only — official collection of illustrated quotes from RUSH drummer and lyricist Neil Peart, "Neil Peart: The Illustrated Quotes", is due on January 12, 2021. The book pairs elegant illustrations with some of Neil's greatest remarks to bring the poignant words of one of the world's greatest drummers to life.

Before his untimely death in 2020, Peart was considered to be one of the greatest drummers to have ever lived. As the drummer and primary lyricist for the multi-platinum selling rock band RUSH, Neil charmed the world with his introspective and eclectic writing. Heavily inspired by science fiction, fantasy, philosophy, and his many cross-country trips on his motorcycle, Neil crafted universal lyrics that encapsulated the social and humanitarian issues of the time.

While Neil is said to have inspired famous bands — like the FOO FIGHTERS, SMASHING PUMPKINS and RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE — with his lyrical chops, he contributed far more to the world than just lyrics. Neil also penned nine books, many that recount his trials and triumphs from decades spent on the road, giving the world affecting, memorable thoughts about life, loss, and inspiration.

Pairing striking black-and-white illustrations from the acclaimed artists at Fantoons with some of the drummer's greatest quotes, "Neil Peart: The Illustrated Quotes" keeps the beautiful words and musings of Neil Peart alive.

"Neil Peart: The Illustrated Quotes" is the first and only Peart quotes collection authorized by Neil himself. Not only does the book provide RUSH fans — both old and new — the opportunity to dive into Neil's inspiring messages whenever they need a pick-me-up, it also serves as a love letter to Peart and his beautifully crafted words that have inspired and influenced millions around the world.

Peart died on January 7 in Santa Monica, California after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was 67 years old.

RUSH announced Peart's passing on January 10, setting off shockwaves and an outpouring of grief from fans and musicians all over the world.

RUSH's final show took place at the Forum in Los Angeles on August 1, 2015. Peart indicated at the time that he wanted to retire while he was still able to play well, along with a desire to spend more time at home with his young daughter.

Peart joined RUSH in 1974. He was considered one of the best rock drummers of all time, alongside John Bonham of LED ZEPPELIN; Keith Moon of THE WHO; and Ginger Baker of CREAM. Peart was also RUSH's primary lyricist, drawing inspiration from everything from sci-fi to Ayn Rand.