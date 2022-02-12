Late PANTERA Drummer VINNIE PAUL's Arlington, Texas House Has Been Sold To Anonymous Buyer

February 12, 2022 0 Comments

The house that was once owned by late PANTERA drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott in Arlington, Texas has once again been sold.

Vinnie Paul designed the 3,784-square-foot home, which sits on 1.5 acres and offers expansive views of Arlington, downtown Fort Worth and Las Colinas.

The most recent owner of the home, Chris Johnston, co-owner of Texas Best Home Buyers, told The Dallas Morning News that the latest buyer wants to remain anonymous. He added that the home sold for a little under the asking price of $750,000 but declined to give the exact price tag.

Earlier in the month, AVENGED SEVENFOLD singer M. Shadows tweeted out a plan to buy Vinnie Paul's house by creating a decentralized autonomous organization that would allow fans of PANTERA and the drummer's post-PANTERA band HELLYEAH to purchase tokens, also known as NFTs, which they would then use to buy the four-bedroom, five-bath mansion. M. Shadows said that he wanted to preserve Vinnie's legacy.

"This is the place where any musician that came through Dallas would come after a long night at Vinnie's famous strip club or after the shows. Musicians, actors … you name it … It was like the 'Graceland of Heavy Metal,'" M. Shadows tweeted.

Johnston previously told The Dallas Morning News about the property: "I've been in real estate a long time, and I've never seen anything like this house. It was not built to be a family home. It was meant to be a party house."

The secluded hilltop house, which was completed in 1995, features 40-plus-foot ceilings, four bedrooms, four and a half baths, two game rooms and a secret/safe room. The home has four newer, over-sized Lennox Elite AC units and a gas-operated Generac generator. The backyard features a large pool with waterfall and a spa that spills into the pool. Two fire pits are on each end of the waterfall.

Vinnie passed away on June 22, 2018 at his other home in Las Vegas at the age of 54. He died of dilated cardiomyopathy, an enlarged heart, as well as severe coronary artery disease. His death was the result of chronic weakening of the heart muscle — basically meaning his heart couldn't pump blood as well as a healthy heart.

Vinnie Paul and his brother "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott co-founded PANTERA. When PANTERA broke up in 2003, they formed DAMAGEPLAN. On December 8, 2004, while performing with DAMAGEPLAN at the Alrosa Villa in Columbus, Ohio, Dimebag was shot and killed onstage by a troubled schizophrenic who believed that the members of PANTERA were stealing his thoughts.

According to TMZ, Vinnie Paul left the bulk of his estate to his longtime girlfriend Chelsey Yeager and his best friend; Charles Jones got 38% while Chelsey walked away with 37%. The rest was split between Vinnie's tour manager (10%), drum tech (5%), producer (5%) and friend (5%). In addition, Vinnie gave his interest in Dimebag's estate to the guitarist's longtime girlfriend Rita Haney.

In 1996, Vinnie Paul — whose full name was Vincent Paul Abbott — and his brother opened a strip club in Dallas that became popular with athletes and visiting musicians. When the National Hockey League's Dallas Stars won the 1999 Stanley Cup, many of the team’s players partied afterward at Vinnie's house. According to The Mercury News, one player attempted to throw the Cup into the swimming pool from a balcony, but it fell short and landed on the concrete — leaving a three-inch dent that had to be pounded out.

A public memorial for Vinnie Paul was held on July 1, 2018 at Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas.

Up until his death, Vinnie remained on non-speaking terms with PANTERA singer Philip Anselmo, whom the drummer indirectly blamed for the murder of Dimebag.

Not long before his death, Vinnie laid down the drum tracks for HELLYEAH's sixth album, "Welcome Home", which was released in September 2019.



