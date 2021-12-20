Late METALLICA Bassist CLIFF BURTON's 'Dawn Of The Dead' Shirt Returned To His Family After More Than 30 Years

A "Dawn Of The Dead" t-shirt that once belonged to Cliff Burton has been returned to the late METALLICA bassist's family 35 years after his death.
Cliff was reportedly a big fan of the the original "Dawn Of The Dead" film, widely considered to be one of the scariest zombie movies from the 1970s, and often appeared in public and in photographs wearing a shirt displaying the film's title logo across his chest.
Earlier today, the Instagram account that is controlled by Burton's family shared a photo of FAITH NO MORE drummer Mike "Puffy" Bordin holding a vintage "Dawn Of The Dead" t-shirt and it included the following message: "A huge Thank You to Mike 'Puffy' Bordin for bringing Cliff's original Dawn of the Dead shirt back home where it belongs It's been a roller coaster of emotions and we appreciate Mike and the person who kept it safe for us for 30 plus years. Our only regret is Ray [Burton, Cliff's father] isn't here to see it."
In a 2012 interview, METALLICA guitarist Kirk Hammett, who has a vast array of horror movie memorabilia, said that "Dawn Of The Dead" was one of his favorite zombie movies because it was Burton's "favorite movie."
Cliff was asked to join METALLICA in 1982 after the band saw him perform with his group at the time, TRAUMA.
The bassist was not willing to move to Los Angeles, where METALLICA was based, so they decided to move to the San Francisco area so that he would join.
Burton played on METALLICA's first three studio albums — "Kill 'Em All", "Ride The Lightning" and "Master Of Puppets" — and co-wrote classic songs like "Ride The Lightning", "For Whom The Bell Tolls", "Fade To Black", "Creeping Death" and "Master Of Puppets".
His life was tragically cut short at the age of 24 in a tour bus crash on September 27, 1986 in Sweden.
Burton's initial replacement in the group was Jason Newsted, who stayed in the lineup until 2001. Robert Trujillo joined in 2003 and remains in the band to this day.
February 10, 2018 was proclaimed "Cliff Burton Day" by Alameda County supervisors. The late METALLICA bassist would have turned 56 years old on that date had he lived.
View this post on Instagram
Knock Knock. Who's there? A picture of Cliff Burton in a Dawn of the Dead shirt. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/hd5UA9ubxe
— Uncle Blackie Pete (@ZineMatica) August 13, 2021
"Dawn of the Dead was Cliff Burton's favorite movie, therefore it's one of my favorite zombie movies."- @KirkHammett pic.twitter.com/6FPfu6DJdB
— The Kirk Hammett Collection (@fearfestevil) September 2, 2015
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).