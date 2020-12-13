Late DEFTONES Bassist CHI CHENG: Limited-Edition Spoken-Word Album To Be Released In January

A spoken-word performance by late DEFTONES bassist Chi Cheng will be released in January 2021. Titled "The Head Up Project", the limited-edition 24-track album was recorded at the Paris Cafe in Sacramento, California in January 2001 and can be pre-ordered at this location.
Chi passed away on in April 2013 following complications from a 2008 car accident that left him in a semi-comatose state. He was 42.
According to The Pulse Of Radio, Cheng was riding in a car driven by his sister Mae that flipped three times after a collision with another vehicle on a road in Santa Clara, California. Cheng was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car.
He underwent surgery to remove part of his brain after the accident, although he was strong enough to come off life support seven months later.
Although Cheng never recovered full consciousness after his accident, he was gradually able to emerge for brief periods of time from his coma and see and hear things happening around him, although he could not respond verbally.
Cheng was also in and out of hospitals for various infections over the last four years of his life, as his family struggled with mounting medical bills. Cheng was dropped by his insurance company just months after his accident.
DEFTONES and other acts held benefit concerts to raise money for Cheng's medical bills, and DEFTONES continued to donate money from the band's own tours as well.
Cheng performed on DEFTONES' first five albums, with his last released work being on 2006's "Saturday Night Wrist".
Sergio Vega stepped in to play for the band on tour after Cheng's accident, staying on to record 2010's "Diamond Eyes", 2012's "Koi No Yokan", 2016's "Gore" and 2020's "Ohms".
The last record that Cheng worked on, an abandoned project called "Eros", remains unreleased.
The presale is now live everyone! https://t.co/b2auoqCKMD #buckleupforchi #seatbeltawareness #chicheng #oneloveforchi #deftones #traumaticbraininjury #ripchi #ripchicheng #daitheflu #headupproject pic.twitter.com/Z1nubj5eor
— Buckle Up For Chi (@Buckleupforchi) December 12, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).