LAST IN LINE's PHIL SOUSSAN Blasts Democratic Party: 'They Are Truly Becoming Today's Nazi Party'

LAST IN LINE bassist Phil Soussan has accused the Democratic party of "adopting lies to blame Jews" and to "inspire racial hatred."

Soussan, who frequently tweets in support of President Trump's policies, took to the social media platform on Tuesday (February 11) to share a link to a statement from the Zionist Organization Of America (ZOA) urging the American Israel Public Affairs Committee to retract its apology for Facebook ads that slammed "radical" Democrats in Congress, including one that said Israel's harshest critics in Congress pose a threat "maybe more sinister" than ISIS and other terror groups.

Soussan tweeted: "The Democratic party, increasingly like the 1930's German Socialist party adopts lies to blame Jews and inspire racial hatred Jews beware; they are TRULY becoming today's #NAZI party It goes all the way to the top READ ON; ZOA Radical Democrats in Congress"

In a statement posted Saturday on Twitter, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee offered its "unequivocal apology to the overwhelming majority of Democrats in Congress who are rightfully offended by the inaccurate assertion that the poorly worded, inflammatory advertisement implies."

In one of the ads, which started appearing on Facebook in late January and have since been removed, two little girls are wrapped in Israeli and American flags against a desert background, with a banner that says "Protect our Israeli allies."

"The radicals in the Democratic Party are pushing their anti-Semitic and anti-Israel policies down the throats of the American people," the text said. "American should never abandon its only Democratic ally in the Middle East. Sign the letter to Democrats in Congress — don't abandon Israel!"

Another ad featured the same text along with a collage of three Democratic congresswomen: Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Betty McCollum of Minnesota and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Last November, Soussan accused Democrats of "exhibiting antiquated Soviet communist tactics and behavior" over their efforts to impeach the 45th U.S. president.

Back in March 2019, Soussan angered some people on Twitter when he slammed the environmental Green New Deal — the landmark proposal by Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez which seeks to address climate change and income inequality — saying that "global temperature fluctuations are caused primarily by solar activity." A few days earlier, the 58-year-old British-born bassist lambasted Wolf Blitzer of CNN after attorney general William Barr released a summary of special counsel Robert Mueller's report that noted the "investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election."

LAST IN LINE's sophomore album, "II", was released in February 2019 via Frontiers Music Srl.

