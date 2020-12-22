LAST IN LINE Releases Music Video For Acoustic Version Of 'Landslide'

LAST IN LINE has released an official music video for the acoustic version of its song "Landslide". The original track was featured on the band's sophomore album, "II", which was released in February 2019 via Frontiers Music Srl. As with 2016's "Heavy Crown", the disc was produced by DOKKEN and FOREIGNER bassist Jeff Pilson.

LAST IN LINE said: "This is an acoustic version of our 'Landslide' single, that was released only in Japan. We decided to create a video as a tribute to memories of touring, to all the grounded artists, crews and venue staff and not in the least for our special fans and friends that we think of at this holiday season - this video is dedicated to you!

"Hoping that you all stay well at this time, please take care of yourselves and we cannot wait to the day that we can all be together again at one of our shows."

LAST IN LINE frontman Andrew Freeman previously stated about "Landslide": "'Landslide' was the first song we wrote for this record. It was really easy to write as all of the parts fell into place quickly. The title 'Landslide' is a metaphor relating to the day-to-day struggles that we all go through as people. Trying to keep on course when dealing with adversity, manipulation through media and leadership. It's meant to inspire strength and resolve."

LAST IN LINE was formed in 2012, when Vinny Appice, Jimmy Bain and Vivian Campbell — Ronnie James Dio's co-conspirators and co-writers on the "Holy Diver", "Last In Line" and "Sacred Heart" albums — teamed up with Freeman. The debut album "Heavy Crown" was released in February 2016, landing at No. 1 on Billboard's Heatseekers chart. Initially, the release had been preceded by tragedy when bassist Jimmy Bain unexpectedly passed away at the age of 68 on January 23, 2016. LAST IN LINE, honoring what they knew would be Bain's wish to keep the band moving, brought in renowned bassist Phil Soussan (ex-OZZY OSBOURNE) and committed to sustained touring in support of the album, hitting festivals, headlining clubs, and sharing the stage with metal luminaries such as SAXON and MEGADETH.

In late 2017, the band gathered in Los Angeles to start the recording of the second album. Having really jelled as a band while touring in support of the first disc, the songwriting came readily to the members. They created a record that shows a big progression in sound, while immediately being recognizable as LAST IN LINE thanks to Appice's rhythms, thunderous bass from Soussan, amazing vocals from Freeman, and the roaring guitars of Campbell.

Earlier this year, LAST IN LINE recorded six songs for its third album, tentatively due next year via an as-yet-undetermined record label.

Some of the early recording sessions for the new LP took place in January at Steakhouse studio in North Hollywood, California.

