LAMB OF GOD's WILLIE ADLER Has 'A Lot Of Optimism' That Concerts Will Return To Normal

In a new interview with Consequence Of Sound, LAMB OF GOD guitarist Willie Adler spoke about what the touring circuit might look like post-pandemic. He said: "I still have a lot of optimism that we will get to a spot that is as close to normal as possible. I'm not sure when that's gonna be. January is a bit ambitious. I can't not have the hope — live music is such a large part of my life, and it's such a huge part of, I would imagine, a lot of people's lives. And it's such a release and such a way to express yourself, not even as a musician, just express yourself through the whole experience… To not have a crowd there and not feel that energy… I'm almost a little scared of that. That whole shared experience is something that we as a people, I don't think we can lose it. It's a really sad thing to think about, to think that that would be gone forever. So I can't allow myself to think about that. That might be naive, some people might call me fucking stupid for thinking that, but I won't allow myself to go there."

Later this month, LAMB OF GOD will offer fans first-time-ever live performances of its latest album, "Lamb Of God", and the landmark 2004 LP "Ashes Of The Wake", both performed live in their entirety in the band's hometown of Richmond, Virginia. As standalone ticketed events, these performances will be LAMB OF GOD's only chance to perform these songs for fans this year — and the band are ready to deliver to the highest degree.

The first stream, scheduled for Friday, September 18, will see the band perform songs from its latest self-titled album live for the very first time. For the second stream, on Friday, September 25, the band will perform the ground-breaking RIAA-gold-certified album "Ashes Of The Wake", in its entirety for the first time ever. Both sets will feature encores, including fan favorites as well as songs that haven't been performed in years.

For more information including tickets and merch bundles, go to this location.

"Lamb Of God" came out in June via Epic Records in the U.S. and Nuclear Blast Records in Europe. The LP was recorded with longtime producer Josh Wilbur (KORN, MEGADETH, GOJIRA, TRIVIUM) and includes special guest appearances by Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT).