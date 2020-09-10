LAMB OF GOD's WILLIE ADLER Has 'A Lot Of Optimism' That Concerts Will Return To Normal

September 10, 2020 0 Comments

LAMB OF GOD's WILLIE ADLER Has 'A Lot Of Optimism' That Concerts Will Return To Normal

In a new interview with Consequence Of Sound, LAMB OF GOD guitarist Willie Adler spoke about what the touring circuit might look like post-pandemic. He said: "I still have a lot of optimism that we will get to a spot that is as close to normal as possible. I'm not sure when that's gonna be. January is a bit ambitious. I can't not have the hope — live music is such a large part of my life, and it's such a huge part of, I would imagine, a lot of people's lives. And it's such a release and such a way to express yourself, not even as a musician, just express yourself through the whole experience… To not have a crowd there and not feel that energy… I'm almost a little scared of that. That whole shared experience is something that we as a people, I don't think we can lose it. It's a really sad thing to think about, to think that that would be gone forever. So I can't allow myself to think about that. That might be naive, some people might call me fucking stupid for thinking that, but I won't allow myself to go there."

Later this month, LAMB OF GOD will offer fans first-time-ever live performances of its latest album, "Lamb Of God", and the landmark 2004 LP "Ashes Of The Wake", both performed live in their entirety in the band's hometown of Richmond, Virginia. As standalone ticketed events, these performances will be LAMB OF GOD's only chance to perform these songs for fans this year — and the band are ready to deliver to the highest degree.

The first stream, scheduled for Friday, September 18, will see the band perform songs from its latest self-titled album live for the very first time. For the second stream, on Friday, September 25, the band will perform the ground-breaking RIAA-gold-certified album "Ashes Of The Wake", in its entirety for the first time ever. Both sets will feature encores, including fan favorites as well as songs that haven't been performed in years.

For more information including tickets and merch bundles, go to this location.

"Lamb Of God" came out in June via Epic Records in the U.S. and Nuclear Blast Records in Europe. The LP was recorded with longtime producer Josh Wilbur (KORN, MEGADETH, GOJIRA, TRIVIUM) and includes special guest appearances by Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT).

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).