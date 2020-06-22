LAMB OF GOD's WILLIE ADLER Doesn't Feel Pressure To Fill Void Left By SLAYER's Retirement

In a Facebook Live question-and-answer session with Zia Records earlier today (Monday, June 22), LAMB OF GOD guitarist Willie Adler was asked if the band feels pressure knowing that it is "the successor to the SLAYER dynasty/empire" now that the legendary California thrash metal act has retired from touring. He responded (see video below): "I don't necessarily agree with you that we are the successor to SLAYER's dynasty and empire. SLAYER will always have their legacy — that's their dynasty, that's their empire. I think I understand what you're saying, but at the same time, SLAYER will always live on as SLAYER — their legacy will always be intact; what they built will always be there. And you will never get away from the impact that SLAYER has had on the metal world. I'd like to think that we kind of hold our own place and we do our own thing. And we will continue doing what we do.

"It's flattering that you would think that we kind of are moving into that slot," he continued. "But SLAYER is its own entity, and I'd like to feel that we are as well. It's two separate entities. But thank you — it's flattering. But I certainly don't feel pressure that we are somehow taking that on, because I don't feel that we're necessarily taking that on."

Willie's comments echo those made by LAMB OF GOD singer Randy Blythe, who also recently dismissed suggestions that his band is the natural successor to the thrash metal throne previously occupied by SLAYER. Asked in an interview with Metal Injection how he feels about LAMB OF GOD being linked to SLAYER in that way, Blythe said: "I've heard that from other people. We were the main support for every leg of their final tour except for the last one. I mean, we did, like, four legs or something — we went everywhere. And it's, like, [people have said] 'They're passing the torch. They're handing you the crown.' And it's, like, there was no secret ceremony where we all sat down and [SLAYER guitarist] Kerry King was, like, 'I give you the place of SLAYER. Here's the SLAYER throne. Here's the keys to all our unholy wonders in our secret SLAYER vault.' There was none of that.

"I'm not really worried about taking SLAYER's place, because we never will take SLAYER's place," he continued. "No one will ever take SLAYER's place. SLAYER was an entity unto themselves — they helped create this style of music that we descend from. They're forefathers of ours — but so is BLACK SABBATH, so is Elvis [Presley], so is Robert Johnson, and all the way back to the blues. And I haven't taken Robert Johnson's place. I'm not worried about taking SLAYER's place."

LAMB OF GOD's self-titled album was released on June 19 via Epic Records in the U.S. and Nuclear Blast Records in Europe.

The follow-up to 2015's "VII: Sturm Und Drang", "Lamb Of God" marks the band's first recordings with Art Cruz, who joined LOG last year as the replacement for the group's founding drummer, Chris Adler.

"Lamb Of God" was recorded with longtime producer Josh Wilbur (KORN, MEGADETH, GOJIRA, TRIVIUM) and includes special guest appearances by Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT).

