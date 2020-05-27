LAMB OF GOD's 'State Of Unrest' European Tour With KREATOR Won't Happen Before 2021

LAMB OF GOD's previously postponed "State Of Unrest" European tour with KREATOR and POWER TRIP will not take place before 2021.

The trek, which had to be rescheduled in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, was originally slated to kick off on March 27 in Stockholm, Sweden and conclude on April 25 in London, England.

Earlier today, the three bands issued the following joint statement:

"LAMB OF GOD, KREATOR and POWER TRIP have been working with agents and promoters to reschedule the State Of Unrest tour, previously scheduled for March/April 2020 in Europe and the UK. In the face of an uncertain immediate future, the most realistic option for rescheduling the tour will be in 2021.

"Our plan is to share an updated routing for the tour as soon as possible. Please hold on to your tickets for previous dates as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows in 2021. You can also contact your point of purchase for more info on rescheduled dates or refunds.

"We wish everyone health, safety and happiness and we very much look forward to returning to the stage in europe next year.

"Thank you, LAMB OF GOD, KREATOR & POWER TRIP"

LAMB OF GOD's new, self-titled album will be released on on June 19 via Epic Records in the U.S. and Nuclear Blast Records in Europe. The follow-up to "VII: Sturm Und Drang" marks LAMB OF GOD's first recordings with Art Cruz, who joined the band last July as the replacement for the group's founding drummer, Chris Adler.

This past March, KREATOR surprise-released a new single, "666 - World Divided". The song was produced by Andy Sneap and Markus Ganter and was recorded at Hansa Tonstudios in Berlin, Germany.

KREATOR played its first show with the band's new bass player, Frédéric Leclercq, last October in Santiago, Chile.

Before joining KREATOR, Leclercq rose to fame with U.K.-based extreme power metallers DRAGONFORCE for whom he handled bass duties from 2005 until last August.

KREATOR released its most recent album, "Gods Of Violence", in early 2017.

