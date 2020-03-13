LAMB OF GOD's 'State Of Unrest' European Tour With KREATOR Has Been Postponed

LAMB OF GOD's previously announced "State Of Unrest" European tour with KREATOR and POWER TRIP has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The trek was scheduled to kick off on March 27 in Stockholm, Sweden and conclude on April 25 in London, England.

LAMB OF GOD announced the tour postponement in a social media post earlier today. The group wrote: "Unfortunately, our upcoming European/UK tour will be postponed due to the various bans on public gatherings and travel restrictions. We also wouldn't want to put fans, crew or bands in danger or risk further spread of the virus. We're actively working to reschedule the tour with KREATOR and POWER TRIP and will be announcing the rescheduled dates as soon as possible. Hold on to your ticket for the rescheduled dates. We look forward to returning to europe in the near future."

LAMB OF GOD's new, self-titled album will be released on May 8 via Epic Records in the U.S. and Nuclear Blast Records in Europe. The follow-up to "VII: Sturm Und Drang" marks LAMB OF GOD's first recordings with Art Cruz, who joined the band last July as the replacement for the group's founding drummer, Chris Adler.

KREATOR played its first show with the band's new bass player, Frédéric Leclercq, last October in Santiago, Chile.

Before joining KREATOR, Leclercq rose to fame with U.K.-based extreme power metallers DRAGONFORCE for whom he handled bass duties from 2005 until last August.

KREATOR released its most recent album, "Gods Of Violence", in early 2017.

