LAMB OF GOD's Self-Titled Album Pushed Back To June

LAMB OF GOD's self-titled album has had its release date pushed back to June 19 from the previously announced May 8.

The band announced the date change in a press release earlier today.

LAMB OF GOD said: "Regrettably, we have to announce that the release date for our upcoming self-titled album is being moved five weeks, to June 19th.

"We're in extraordinary times due to the current global reality and the delay of shipments of all-but essential goods needed in the fight against COVID-19. After talks with our labels, there is no other option than to delay the release so that fans who pre-ordered the album can receive the record they paid for.

"We appreciate your patience during these times — a global pandemic is not something people in the music industry usually take into account when scheduling album releases, but as you know, this thing has affected everyone across the board, and we are no exception. We will, however, be releasing a new song, 'New Colossal Hate', this Thursday, April 23rd and plan to release a 4th song from the album before the full album is released in June.

"Thank you for your understanding.

"Wash your damn hands, let us know what you think of the new tunes, and see you on the road sometime!"

"Lamb Of God" will be released via Epic Records in the U.S. and Nuclear Blast Records in Europe. The follow-up to "VII: Sturm Und Drang" marks LAMB OF GOD's first recordings with Art Cruz, who joined the band last July as the replacement for the group's founding drummer, Chris Adler.

"Lamb Of God" was recorded with longtime producer Josh Wilbur (KORN, MEGADETH, GOJIRA, TRIVIUM) and includes special guest appearances by Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT).

Regarding LAMB OF GOD's decision to make the new album a self-titled effort, singer Randy Blythe said: "Putting only our name on it is a statement. This is LAMB OF GOD. Here and now."

"Lamb Of God" track listing:

01. Memento Mori

02. Checkmate

03. Gears

04. Reality Bath

05. New Colossal Hate

06. Resurrection Man

07. Poison Dream (feat. Jamey Jasta)

08. Routes (feat. Chuck Billy)

09. Bloodshot Eyes

10. On The Hook

On the topic of the guest appearances on the new LAMB OF GOD album, Blythe told U.K.'s TotalRock Radio: "On one song, I have my friend Jamey Jasta [HATEBREED], on a song called 'Poison Dream', that he did guest vocals on. I've been really good friends with him for years, and the guys in HATEBREED — some of my dearest friends. Both my guitar player Mark Morton and I have both have done stuff on Jamey's solo records, and for a while, I've been, like, 'I wanna get Jamey on a song.' And it's about environmental pollution by chemical factories and so forth, which both Jamey and I have lived in areas where there's been a lot of pollution in the waters. So I reached out to him — I heard a certain part of the song I wanted him to be on — and he was totally down. It's just family for us. And there's another song called 'Routes' that Chuck Billy from TESTAMENT is on, and that was inspired by my trip to Sandy Rock, North Dakota during the #NoDAPL pipeline movement, which was a Native [American]-led movement, so it was important for me to have a Native voice on that. And Chuck Billy happens to be a gigantic Pomo Indian from California, so he was really down to do that. I'm just really pleased he was able to do that… He did a great job on the record, and so did Jamey. And I'm really pleased we got this done before this whole fucking pandemic happened. At least we got a record in the can."

LAMB OF GOD's previously announced spring 2020 European tour with KREATOR and POWER TRIP has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. LAMB OF GOD still hopes to launch a North American tour with MEGADETH, TRIVIUM and IN FLAMES on June 12 in Bristow, Virginia, pending the containment of the disease. Dates are scheduled through November 13 in Reno, Nevada.

