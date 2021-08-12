LAMB OF GOD's 'Sacrament' To Receive 15th-Anniversary Digital Reissue

In celebration of the 15th anniversary of LAMB OF GOD's "Sacrament" album, Epic Records is issuing an anniversary edition of the album and short documentary.

The remastered "Sacrament (15th Anniversary)" will contain the original album tracks, as well as previously unreleased bonus live tracks recorded at House Of Vans Chicago in the band's only live performance of 2020. The album is scheduled for a digital release on August 20, with a vinyl edition slated for early next year. The "Making Of Sacrament" feature, originally included on the "Walk With Me In Hell" DVD, will premiere on YouTube on August 20. Watch the trailer below.

Originally released on August 22, 2006, "Sacrament" debuted at #8 and sold nearly 65,000 copies in its first week. The album spawned the popular track "Redneck", which brought LAMB OF GOD their first Grammy Award nomination for "Best Metal Performance". The album was certified gold by the RIAA in September of 2019.

"Sacrament (15th Anniversary)" track listing:

01. Walk With Me In Hell

02. Again We Rise

03. Redneck

04. Pathetic

05. Foot To The Throat

06. Descending

07. Blacken The Cursed Sun

08. Forgotten (Lost Angels)

09. Requiem

10. More Time To Kill

11. Beating On Death's Door

12. Walk With Me In Hell (Live from House of Vans Chicago)*

13. Redneck (Live from House of Vans Chicago)*

14. Descending (Live from House of Vans Chicago)*

* Previously unavailable on DSPs

Released in April via Nuclear Blast Records, LAMB OF GOD's "Live In Richmond, VA" included a live version of the self-titled album with two bonus tracks, along with a DVD that features the first of LAMB OF GOD's two ultra-successful live stream events from September 2020, in which the band performed its latest album, "Lamb Of God", in full, plus an encore of four songs including "Ruin", "Contractor", "512", and the debut live performance of "The Death Of Us", a newer song the band wrote and recorded in quarantine for the "Bill & Ted Face The Music" movie and soundtrack. The DVD includes a new director's cut with bonus material.

"Lamb Of God" was released in June 2020 via Epic Records in the U.S. and Nuclear Blast Records in Europe. The follow-up to "VII: Sturm Und Drang" marked LAMB OF GOD's first recordings with Art Cruz, who joined the band in July 2019 as the replacement for the group's founding drummer, Chris Adler.

"Lamb Of God" was recorded with longtime producer Josh Wilbur (KORN, MEGADETH, GOJIRA, TRIVIUM) and includes special guest appearances by Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT).

