LAMB OF GOD's RANDY BLYTHE Urges Fans To Get Vaccinated And Wear Masks

LAMB OF GOD frontman Randy Blythe has urged all fans coming to see his band perform on "The Metal Tour Of The Year" to get a COVID-19 vaccine and to wear a mask.

LAMB OF GOD's tour with MEGADETH, TRIVIUM and HATEBREED is scheduled to kick off tonight (Friday, August 20) in Austin, Texas. It will be LAMB OF GOD's first live appearance in front of an audience since the release of its self-titled album in June 2020.

Earlier today, Blythe took his Instagram to write the following message: "Tonight's the 1st night of our tour with @Megadeth, @Triviumband, & @Hatebreedofficial. Tour after tour is cancelling/rescheduling because someone tested positive for COVID, w/some folks I personally know getting VERY sick. Therefore, we are going to try our best to maintain #thebubble so we can get through this motherfucker (that means a strict NO GUESTS BACKSTAGE policy- ZERO exceptions, so don't bother asking me.) We will be wearing masks backstage, not hanging out on other band's buses, etc. Welcome to the #NOFUNTOUR2021.

"These are weird times, but as Hunter S. Thompson said: 'When the going gets weird, the weird turn pro.'

"BTW, we don't get sick days out here, so spare me the 'it's just a bad flu' crap. 'A bad flu' doesn't work for a singer, ok? I'm a healthy dude w/a strong immune system- in 25+ years I have cancelled precisely ONE show due to illness (food poisoning in Vegas- shitting & puking violently at the same time), & I don't want to start now.

"On that note, if you are coming out to a show, if I were you, I would A) be vaccinated, & B) wear a fucking mask. These are outdoor shows, & while science tells us that outdoor transmission is much less likely, I would still go with better safe than sorry. If you think vaccines & masks are nonsense, I have ZERO interest in arguing with you. Good luck to you, & I mean that 100%- I wish illness on NO ONE.

"Before I got sober, I cheerfully did: heroin, cocaine, crystal meth, Oxycontin, Xanax, Percocet, Vicodin, LSD, ecstasy, barbiturates, PCP, mushrooms, weed, opium, morphine, fentanyl, a bunch of other weird shit I had zero idea of what it was, & of course- UNGODLY amounts of alcohol.

"Needless to say, I am not scared of a vaccine.

"If you are on the fence, wondering 'Hmmm… should I bring a mask to the show?' my advice is… YES. Will it be hot & uncomfortable? Probably. Is it doable? Definitely. If my old ass can fly screaming across the stage for over an hour with giant blasts of fire going off all around me, you can wear a mask for a few hours to help protect yourself & others.

"PSA over. Have fun & stay safe, y'all."

Ticketmaster, which is still offering tickets to the Austin show, includes a COVID-19 warning for ticket purchasers: "An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any place where people gather. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. You assume all risks, hazards, and dangers arising from or relating in any way to the risk of contracting COVID-19 or any other communicable disease or illness, or a bacteria, virus or other pathogen capable of causing a communicable disease or illness, whether occurring before, during, or after the event, however caused or contracted, and voluntarily waive all claims and potential claims against Ticketmaster, Live Nation, Event Providers, and their affiliated companies relating to such risks."

