LAMB OF GOD's RANDY BLYTHE Says 'It's Finally Time' To Him To Write His Second Book

LAMB OF GOD frontman Randy Blythe says that he is about to begin writing his second book.

Blythe, whose 2015 memoir, "Dark Days: A Memoir", focused on his ordeal in a Czech Republic prison and his subsequent acquittal, revealed his plans for a follow-up book in an Instagram post earlier today (Thursday, July 8).

The 50-year-old singer wrote: "It's been six years since my 1st book, Dark Days, came out. I've been kinda busy but I can't screw around any longer- it's finally time to write a new one. The proposal is done, the publishers accepted it, & the contract is hammered out & in the mail.

"Shit- that means I actually have to write this thing! All I'll say is: A) it's another non-fiction book, & B) I just spent over two weeks utterly consumed by writing the freaking introduction. 2,296 words in 15 days- that not a lot, but I want it to be RIGHT. Plus, I'm just stretching the old muscles, getting back in shape for the brutal long haul that lies ahead. The sustained creative heavy lifting required to write a book makes writing the lyrics for an album look like preschool finger painting. Plus, if what you're doing is turning out shitty, you can't just blame the rest of your band. (sorry dudes)

"Most books on writing of are bullshit, collections of pointless “exercises” from people who haven't sold any other books of their own (I should know, I've bought most of them.) No book on earth is gonna turn you into a good writer. There is no magic pill. Just like playing music, shooting photos, or pursuing any other creative endeavor- the ONLY way to find out if you're any good is to DO IT. You gotta write, & the hardest part of writing is sitting your ass down to do it, & then repeating that process day after day after day. There IS a book that can help you start to do that though- 'The War of Art' by @steven_pressfield. This book (& his other books) got me through writing my last book, & it will get me through this one, goddammit. As my friend the writer Brian Pulido said when he gave me a copy 'It's like a fireman's hatchet when you're stuck in a house burning down around you.' I can't even remember how many times I've already read this book. I'm reading it again now.

"If you want to try to be a writer (or pursue any sort of art) but you're too intimidated to start, BUY THIS BOOK. I can't recommend it highly enough. Read it. Do what it says. Then sit your ass down in the chair and write- you'll find out eventually if you're any good.

"Cheers to all the writers out there- I'm rooting for y'all!"

In 2012, Blythe was arrested in the Czech Republic and charged with manslaughter for allegedly pushing a 19-year-old fan offstage at a show two year prior and causing injuries that led to the fan's death. Blythe spent 37 days in a Prague prison before ultimately being found not guilty in 2013.

Blythe's prison experience inspired two songs on LAMB OF GOD's 2015 album "VII: Sturm Und Drang": "512", one of his three prison cell numbers, and "Still Echoes", written while he was in Pankrac Prison, a dilapidated facility built in the 1880s that had been used for executions by the Nazis during World War II. It also led him to write the aforementioned "Dark Days", in which he shared his whole side of the story publicly for the first time.

LAMB OF GOD's U.S. tour with MEGADETH, TRIVIUM and IN FLAMES will kick off next month. "The Metal Tour Of The Year" was originally scheduled to take place last year, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Produced by Live Nation, the rescheduled tour will now kick off on Friday, August 20 in Austin, Texas and hit a further 26 cities before wrapping in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada on Saturday, October 2.

Released in April via Nuclear Blast Records, LAMB OF GOD's "Live In Richmond, VA" includes a live version of the self-titled album with two bonus tracks, along with a DVD that features the first of LAMB OF GOD's two ultra-successful live stream events from September 2020, in which the band performed "Lamb Of God" in full, plus an encore of four songs including "Ruin", "Contractor", "512", and the debut live performance of "The Death Of Us", a newer song the band wrote and recorded in quarantine for the "Bill & Ted Face The Music" movie and soundtrack. The DVD includes a new director's cut with bonus material.

"Lamb Of God" was released in June 2020 via Epic Records in the U.S. and Nuclear Blast Records in Europe. The follow-up to "VII: Sturm Und Drang" marked LAMB OF GOD's first recordings with Art Cruz, who joined the band in July 2019 as the replacement for the group's founding drummer, Chris Adler.

"Lamb Of God" was recorded with longtime producer Josh Wilbur (KORN, MEGADETH, GOJIRA, TRIVIUM) and includes special guest appearances by Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT).

