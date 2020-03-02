LAMB OF GOD's RANDY BLYTHE Says Drummer ART CRUZ 'Did A Fantastic Job' On New Album

March 2, 2020 0 Comments

LAMB OF GOD's RANDY BLYTHE Says Drummer ART CRUZ 'Did A Fantastic Job' On New Album

Richmond, Virginia-based metallers LAMB OF GOD will release their new, self-titled album, on May 8 via Epic Records in the U.S. and Nuclear Blast Records in Europe. The follow-up to 2015's "VII: Sturm Und Drang" marks LAMB OF GOD's first recordings with Art Cruz, who joined the band last year as the replacement for the group's founding drummer, Chris Adler.

During an appearance last Thursday (February 27) on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation" show, LAMB OF GOD singer Randy Blythe was asked how Cruz fared in his first recording session with his new bandmates. He responded: "I think he did a fucking fantastic job. Art is a really solid drummer.

"It was interesting to watch him go through it, because writing a LAMB OF GOD record, even though it was pleasant this time, is generally not a pleasant experience to undergo; it's just not, because we are so fucking brutal on ourselves," he explained. "That's why it doesn't fucking matter to us, really, if a song comes out and a few people are, 'That sucks. I wish it sounded more like 'As The Palaces Burn',' or whatever. I don't give a fuck what you think, because we have put ourselves through absolute hell already to make this. We are our own worst critics by far — it's ridiculous how hard we are on ourselves. That being said, it doesn't make for a very pleasant writing and recording experience sometimes. And watching kind of step into this world… I'm sure he was nervous, because it's your first record with a band, and we are a 25-year established band with a large fanbase. I'm sure he was nervous, but he handled it — he did a really good job. It was definitely the longest time he'd ever had to record a record, 'cause he's recorded with PRONG, he's recorded with his other band, WINDS OF PLAGUE. And I think a lot of it was get in there, get it done, 'cause the budget isn't there for you to take all day. And I think he was a bit more directed by his bandmates in those other projects: 'We want you to do this. We want you to do that.' With this, we were, like, 'Okay, kid. Let's see what you've got.' And he just did a fantastic job."

Randy added: "It has that LAMB OF GOD sound. Because we are LAMB OF GOD; we're not trying to, all of a sudden, play polka beats or something. But definitely he adds his own flavor to it; there's a lot of different things he does differently, I guess, than our former drummer did. It's just different, and drum nerds will pick that apart."

Asked how LAMB OF GOD's split with Adler has been resolved, Blythe said: "The way it's been resolved is that Chris Adler is no longer in LAMB OF GOD — that's been publicly said — and Art Cruz is our new drummer. And that's about all we have to say about that."

Cruz filled in for Adler on several LAMB OF GOD tours in the past couple of years before being named Chris's official replacement last July.

When Adler's absence from LAMB OF GOD's summer 2018 tour was first announced, he released a statement saying that he had been undergoing physical and occupational therapy for injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident in late 2017.

In January 2019, Art was asked by American Musical Supply what it has been like making a transition between playing his own drum parts to reproducing somebody else's material. He responded: "Chris is my buddy, so to be sitting in his place while he situates his stuff, it's been tough, because it's my favorite band ever — that was my dream to even be up next to them. But it's been a little bit of challenge, because it's big shoes to fill. But I'm having fun with it, the band is having fun with it, and it's been great — it's been phenomenal."

Art went on to say that he didn't have to alter his playing style in order to accommodate LAMB OF GOD's music. "I've been looking up to the band, like I said, since day one, so they inspired me from the get-go," he said. "So I didn't have to change too much. I think I had to focus a little bit more. 'Cause I'm usually just kind of whaling. But I would say it's a little bit more focused and intense. Especially when there's, like, fifty thousand people staring at you, in relation to two thousand or five hundred."

Cruz made his live debut with LAMB OF GOD in July 2018 in Gilford, New Hampshire.


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).